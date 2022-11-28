ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

WAVY News 10

Man shot by Virginia Beach officer dies; police say he pointed gun at officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect shot by a Virginia Beach police officer on Thursday afternoon on Newtown Road has died, his family confirmed with WAVY. The family of 28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker told 10 On Your Side their loved one was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center on Newtown Road near Baker Road.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WRIC TV

Woman killed in Petersburg shooting, suspect arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- A man is now in custody after a woman was killed in a shooting on Friday night in Petersburg. According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the Artist Loft Apartments on the 100 block of Perry Street at 9:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Pickering Street

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Pickering Street that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. Limited information has been released, but officers first tweeted about the incident just before 3 a.m. warning people to stay away from the area because of the heavy police presence.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department has released photos of their suspect in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven, which occurred on Sunday, Nov. 27. The suspect is a Black male who entered the store wearing a black jacket, black Adidas track pants, and white croc-type shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.
SUFFOLK, VA
WRIC TV

13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
