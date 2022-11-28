Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Felon from Norfolk gets 12-plus years on new gun charges after prior convictions
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A felon from Norfolk with multiple previous gun-related convictions will serve more than 12 years in prison after prosecutors say he was found with a gun and ammunition again. In one incident that led to his latest conviction, police said he fired several rounds at...
WAVY News 10
Man shot by Virginia Beach officer dies; police say he pointed gun at officer
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect shot by a Virginia Beach police officer on Thursday afternoon on Newtown Road has died, his family confirmed with WAVY. The family of 28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker told 10 On Your Side their loved one was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center on Newtown Road near Baker Road.
WRIC TV
Woman killed in Petersburg shooting, suspect arrested
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- A man is now in custody after a woman was killed in a shooting on Friday night in Petersburg. According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the Artist Loft Apartments on the 100 block of Perry Street at 9:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
Suffolk mother arrested, accused of abducting own child in Franklin
An investigation revealed that 34-year-old Nefertari Green had taken her 8-year-old biological child without the consent of the child's custodian. Police say Green does not have custody of the child.
Virginia Beach police respond to report of weapon at middle school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department investigated a threat of a student with a weapon at a local middle school Friday. According to a news release, officers received the report of a possible weapon at 10:17 a.m. at Plaza Middle School. That's off South Lynnhaven Road.
Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Pickering Street
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Pickering Street that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. Limited information has been released, but officers first tweeted about the incident just before 3 a.m. warning people to stay away from the area because of the heavy police presence.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested in connection with deadly triple shooting in Waverly
The Sussex County Sheriff's Office has released further details on a person of interest wanted in connection to a triple shooting in the town of Waverly.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department has released photos of their suspect in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven, which occurred on Sunday, Nov. 27. The suspect is a Black male who entered the store wearing a black jacket, black Adidas track pants, and white croc-type shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.
He visited his friends. Minutes later, they were dead.
Sheriff E.L. Giles identified Shelton Hardy as the man wanted for the double murder. Investigators believe Hardy was in a relationship with the murder victims' sister.
Lawsuit for controversial Windsor traffic stop one step closer to jury trial
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — It has been nearly two years ago, to the day, a duo of Windsor police officers pulled over Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario for a missing rear license plate. It would eventually turn into a controversial traffic stop. Since then, Nazario brought forward...
Key witnesses in March quintuple Downtown Norfolk shooting still not coming forward, prosecutors say
NORFOLK, Va. — More than eight months later, the picture of Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins still sits on a Downtown Norfolk sidewalk. It reminds her cousin, Matheau Hall, how someone shot and killed Jenkins, Marquel Andrews, and Devon Harris outside of Chicho's Backstage in March. "Sometimes it's hard to...
WRIC TV
Man, woman hurt in Portsmouth shooting on Howard Street
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man and a woman are hurt after a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday night. According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., it happened near the 100 block of Howard Street. That's right off Turnpike Road. Police said the two victims are getting treatment and...
flcourier.com
Police release note from Virginia Walmart shooter who says he felt ‘mocked’
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A note police found on the phone of the gunman who shot and killed six people before killing himself at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday, Nov. 22 was filled with complaints about co-workers and ramblings about his phone being hacked. Police released the note on Friday, Nov....
1 hospitalized after shooting on Merrimac Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. VBPD hasn't released any suspect...
NBC12
Police search for two suspects accused of breaking into Chesterfield vape shop
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a Chesterfield business last week. Police say the suspects broke into the Janty Vapor Shop on Hull Street Road on Nov. 27. The suspects stole items from the store, according to police. Anyone with information is...
