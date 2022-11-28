Read full article on original website
Related
Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges
Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
Family tribute to ‘devoted dad’, 38, after ‘smoking body covered in white powder’ found by cops in Wigan chemical alert
A GRIEVING family has paid tribute to a "devoted dad" who was found dead at his home. Liam Smith, 38, was also described as kind-hearted and the "life and soul of the party" as murder cops still try to identify a potentially hazardous substance found on him. Cops launched a...
Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'
A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say
New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
Locked Up 8-Year-Old Who’s ‘Never Seen the Outside World’ Finally Freed, Authorities Say
The mother and grandparents of an 8-year-old German girl are accused of locking her away in a room for nearly her entire life, stunting her development so much that she now struggles to walk up stairs or “overcome uneven ground,” local authorities say.The child, referred to only as “Maria” by German media, was reportedly freed on Sept. 23 after being cut off from society for seven years.“The girl has never seen the outside world,” senior prosecutor Patrick Baron Von Grotthuss told the German news agency DPA.Maria was freed after cops caught wind of a rumor earlier this year that a...
Boy, 10, shot mom dead because she refused to make Amazon purchase: cops
A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy fatally shot his mother in the face because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset — then logged onto her Amazon account and ordered it the next day, prosecutors said. The boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide and is being held in a juvenile detention facility, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which didn’t identify him because of his age. He initially told police he got the gun from his mom’s bedroom about 7 a.m. Nov. 21 and went to the basement where she was doing laundry. The boy claimed he was...
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital
On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
'Good Boy, Get Him': Ky. Woman Gets 20 Years for Siccing Pit Bull on Man, Killing Him
Melissa Wolke, 40, pleaded guilty to murdering 55-year-old Donald Abner A Kentucky woman was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison after admitting to ordering her pit bull to attack a man she was assaulting, resulting in the man's death, PEOPLE confirms. A spokesperson for the Rockcastle County Circuit Court Clerk tells PEOPLE that Melissa Wolke, 40, agreed in October to plead guilty to murder in connection with the Jan. 10, 2020, death of 55-year-old Donald Abner. That day, police received a 911 call about a woman "jumping up and down"...
Blind woman kicked out of hotel at night after being accused of having a ‘fake’ guide dog
Blind woman asked to leave hotel at night after staff accused her of having ‘fake’ guide dog. A blind woman said she has been left “shaken up” after a “scary” ordeal which saw her kicked out of a Premier Inn hotel in north London late at night after she was accused of having a “fake” guide dog.
49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires
Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
Boy violently robbed at Brooklyn bus stop after telling teens he's not in gang
A 15-year-old boy was beaten up and robbed at a Brooklyn bus stop after telling his attackers he’s not in a gang, police said Thursday.
9-Year-Old Girl Carries Baby Brother 5 Blocks To Safety After Carjacking
The children were sitting in the car while their mother ran inside a 7-Eleven to use the ATM.
Frightened boy asks cashier to pretend to be his mother after being followed by stranger
A 10-year-old boy escaped a woman who was stalking him on his walk home from school by visiting a shop and asking its teenage cashier to pretend to be his mother.Footage shows Sammy Green ducking into Dani Bee Funky in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on 11 November, as a woman stands outside.The fourth-grader whispered to cashier Hannah Daniels, asking her to act like his mother.“Really scary, but he handled it so well... I’m so proud of him,” Sammy’s father Samuel Green said.The woman is homeless and being referred to mental health servies, police said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fox News host claims Pennsylvania elected John Fetterman's wife, GiseleBride's daughter asks groom to adopt her as wedding ceremony surpriseFetterman lost for words after winning Pennsylvania Senate race
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapy
David Murdoch (left) watching as Santa Cruz police restrain his daughter, Brooke Murdoch, against her will in June 2021.(YouTube) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) The following is from late June 2021, showing Santa Cruz police officers forcibly take thirteen-year-old Brooke Murdoch from her mother after a judge ordered the teen be taken to Sonoma based psychologist Rebecca Bailey for “connection-focused therapy,” with her father.
Alabama father charged with murdering own infant son, police say
An Alabama father was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of his infant son, police said. Zoe Floyd Michael Jr., 29, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was charged Thursday with capital murder in the death of his infant son. Michael was reportedly the only adult present when the 5-month-old child became...
Comments / 0