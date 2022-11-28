ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Coast News

Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
SAN MARCOS, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Oceanside will welcome the holiday season Thursday with the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market Downtown. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck at 6 p.m.and be there when the tree lights up! This annual holiday event will be filled with activities and expanded amusements for the whole family. From 5-8:30 p.m., kids can enjoy free visits with Santa, kids craft tables, milk & cookies and more. Before and after the Tree Lighting, Sunset Market attendees can shop the first Holiday Gift Market of the Year.
OCEANSIDE, CA
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Channel

MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego

Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
oceansidechamber.com

Iconic Restaurateur Sami Ladeki is expanding to Oceanside

**New all-day concept blends two favorite restaurants – Toast Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s – in North County**. Oceanside, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2022) – Sami Ladeki, the restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza and Toast Gastrobrunch is opening a blended concept – Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner in Oceanside at 339 North Cleveland Street (92054).
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

San Marcos Teen Missing Since Late November Is Home Safe: SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday that a young teenager from San Marcos who was missing for nearly two weeks had spoken with her mother. The girl, who was last seen on Nov. 20, called her mom on Friday around 1:30 p.m., officials said, and is now back safely with her family.
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy