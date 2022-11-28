Read full article on original website
Coast News
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home
SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Oceanside will welcome the holiday season Thursday with the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market Downtown. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck at 6 p.m.and be there when the tree lights up! This annual holiday event will be filled with activities and expanded amusements for the whole family. From 5-8:30 p.m., kids can enjoy free visits with Santa, kids craft tables, milk & cookies and more. Before and after the Tree Lighting, Sunset Market attendees can shop the first Holiday Gift Market of the Year.
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
Holidays in San Diego – Where to See Lights, Trees, Parades, More
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and though San Diego only may have caroling in the (faux) snow, dang it, we have it. Whether you like your celebrations big or small, at big amusement parks or in parades close to home, here’s a look at the sheer number of ways to celebrate the season this year.
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California
Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
San Diego Unified School District advises students and staff to change passwords after cybersecurity threat
San Diego Unified School District officials notified parents of a cybersecurity threat Dec. 1 and advised all staff and students to change their school-related account passwords.
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Dec. 1-4: December Nights, tree lightings and more
December is finally here, and the first weekend of the month is packed with holiday activities and events. If you’re planning to do some shopping, check out our holiday gift guide. Need a Christmas gift or any other present for the holidays? This list of ideas will help you...
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
San Diego Channel
MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
KPBS
No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego
Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
Second US Bank robbed within two days in San Diego
An investigation is underway after two U.S. Bank branches were robbed at gunpoint in the San Diego area within the last two days.
oceansidechamber.com
Iconic Restaurateur Sami Ladeki is expanding to Oceanside
**New all-day concept blends two favorite restaurants – Toast Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s – in North County**. Oceanside, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2022) – Sami Ladeki, the restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza and Toast Gastrobrunch is opening a blended concept – Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner in Oceanside at 339 North Cleveland Street (92054).
NBC San Diego
San Marcos Teen Missing Since Late November Is Home Safe: SDSO
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday that a young teenager from San Marcos who was missing for nearly two weeks had spoken with her mother. The girl, who was last seen on Nov. 20, called her mom on Friday around 1:30 p.m., officials said, and is now back safely with her family.
Emergency crews respond to 2 overdose calls in San Diego
Emergency crews responded to two overdoses that were reported about 15 minutes apart in two different parts of the city of San Diego early Friday morning.
Unruly Logan Heights duplex plagued by horror, crime to be vacated and rehabilitated
SAN DIEGO — A Logan Heights duplex that city officials said has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday. A court-appointed receiver will take control of the residence at 3006-3008 Greely Ave., where police have responded...
Photo gallery: Teddy Ball guests in La Jolla bear down for kids
Black ties and teddy bears were the order of the evening as the nonprofit Cruise 4 Kids presented its annual Teddy Ball on Nov. 26 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.
Man walking dog assaulted in Ocean Beach
A man and his dog were assaulted by a group of four people while on a walk in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.
Security concerns for the Ocean Beach holiday parade amid attacks by homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach holiday parade is this weekend, but with recent violence involving homeless people, some worry about security at the annual event. Surveillance video of a man attacked by a reported homeless person in front of Hodad’s on Newport Avenue last week has outraged the Ocean Beach community.
Logan Heights duplex plagued by crime to be vacated
A Logan Heights duplex that city officials say has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
NBC San Diego
Teacher Remembers Chula Vista High School Student Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving
Hunter Tennis, a 15-year-old Chula Vista High School sophomore who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Thanksgiving, is being remembered as considerate and resilient by one of his former teachers. "I always tell the kids before we go out on break: be safe, you guys are loved, just go...
