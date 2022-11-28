Read full article on original website
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
British Vogue And Dries Van Noten Hosted An Intimate Dinner In Celebration Of Its New Fragrance Collection
Inside the new Belvedere Restaurant in London’s Holland Park, British Vogue’s European beauty and wellness director, Jessica Diner, and deputy director, Global Fashion Network, Laura Ingham, hosted an intimate dinner with Dries Van Noten in celebration of its new Impossible Combinations fragrance collection. Event designer Alice Wilkes transformed...
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
The Princess Of Wales Wears Tartan For Her First Engagement In Boston
Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, have touched down this week in Boston for their first visit stateside in eight years. And though they’ve been on US soil for a day, Middleton has already turned out two noteworthy looks. The first was the smart suit she...
Kate Middleton Honored Princess Diana in an Elaborate Way at the Earthshot Prize 2022
Once again, Kate Middleton honored her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in a very touching way that everyone couldn’t stop buzzing about. During this year’s Earthshot Prize event, Kate wowed everyone while dazzling in one of Diana’s favorite jewelry pieces. On Dec 2, stars came from all over, along with Prince William and Kate to attend this year’s green event of the year: the Earthshot Prize 2022. No one could take their eyes off of Kate and William when they stepped out in this long-awaited event, with everyone fawning over Kate’s show-stopping, sustainable-friendly ensemble. See the photos below: For the event, guests were asked...
Would Emma Corrin’s Lady Chatterley Shop At Reformation?
Let’s be honest: the romance in period dramas is reliably great, but the fashion is rarely relatable or easily imitated. Shows such as Bridgerton and Downton Abbey tend to favour broad costume dressing, opting for creating pieces solely for the camera over scavenging out in the real world and curating garments. It makes sense for the escapist works. The chief goal is pulling viewers into binge-worthy pastiches of the past. But here’s the major trade-off: rarely can you imagine yourself in the characters’ shoes. Literally. The clothes are meant to draw you into the rich, immersive worlds, not provide inspiration for your next haul.
15 Hysterical Photos That Prove That If You Want To Laugh Like Never Before, You Should Just Go To A Wedding!
These weddings had some unbelievably funny moments.
Jeremy Pope Revealed He Tested For An Iconic "Empire" Role And I Could Totally See It
"I was thinking, ' I'm about to sing, I'll be the middle son... ' and I didn't get it."
From Balletcore To Sad Bangers, The Headlines From Blackpink’s London Takeover
The white dome of The O2 in East London is lit neon pink in honour of Blackpink’s two night stint with Born Pink, a tour that’s already breaking records. Inside there are eye-watering queues for the merch stands, and the audience defies the still-lingering preconception that K-pop is merely for teenagers. From six-year-olds to 60-year-olds, everyone is ready to spend two hours with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, whose discography wields some of the biggest anthems K-pop has to offer.
Tell Us About Your Biggest Christmas Dinner Fail
We wanna hear alllll about those Christmas dinner disasters.
2022: The Year That Denim Reached The Red Carpet
Amidst the frothy gowns and naked dresses that dominated the red carpet this year, there was an unexpected preference for denim. Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears might spring to mind, but this year’s best looks were less kitsch, more fashion-forward (no fedoras in sight). Euphoria star Hunter Schafer looked...
Sienna Miller’s Snow Boots Are Bolder Than Her Uggs
She of ortho footwear fame, Sienna Miller, has side-stepped her fluffy Rag & Bone sandals and kicked off her Birkenstock Bostons in favour of a new pair of comfy-luxe winter warmers. So long boho Chloé boots! Bye ugly-cool Uggs! This winter, it’s all about Chanel’s alpine pull-ons for this eclectic dresser.
“Why Am I Stuck In The Friend Zone?”
I’m a man in my twenties, and hang around in a large group of friends. Over the last year I’ve become closer to one girl who’s particularly hot and funny. A couple of months ago, a few of us were on a night out, and I drunkenly admitted to her that I have feelings for her. She was very nice, but made it clear she wasn’t interested in taking it further, saying she valued me as a friend. I was upset at the time, but we’ve laughed about it since. Then, earlier this week, she wrote something like, “I’m desperate for a boyfriend,” in one of our group WhatsApps, and yesterday followed up with, “Why can’t I find anyone nice?” It’s making me feel terrible. Why can’t I get over it and just be her friend?
The First Trailer For The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex’s Netflix Series Gives A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Their Romance
After months of speculation that Harry & Meghan would be pushed back following the Queen’s death, Netflix has released the first trailer for the docuseries, and it seems the Liz Garbus-led project will give a more in-depth look at the couple’s personal life than ever before. While the...
