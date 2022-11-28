I’m a man in my twenties, and hang around in a large group of friends. Over the last year I’ve become closer to one girl who’s particularly hot and funny. A couple of months ago, a few of us were on a night out, and I drunkenly admitted to her that I have feelings for her. She was very nice, but made it clear she wasn’t interested in taking it further, saying she valued me as a friend. I was upset at the time, but we’ve laughed about it since. Then, earlier this week, she wrote something like, “I’m desperate for a boyfriend,” in one of our group WhatsApps, and yesterday followed up with, “Why can’t I find anyone nice?” It’s making me feel terrible. Why can’t I get over it and just be her friend?

1 DAY AGO