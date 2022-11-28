To the Reading community, Abbey Brenner is kind, hardworking, and passionate. She has previously attended J.W. Killam Elementary School and Walter S. Parker Middle School. Abbey shared what she will remember most from high school. She states “Probably the people, I feel like our grade is just really full of kindness and genuine people that will always have an impact on each other even after we have graduated, I won’t forget this class”

READING, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO