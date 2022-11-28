WINCHESTER - Can a 40B project really be “friendly?” Yes, it can, apparently. A nine unit housing project is coming to 87-89 Cross Street courtesy of developer Mario Covino and architect Chris Mulhern. With two of the units available to those making 50 percent of the Area Median Income, and with it being a rental project, all nine units will count towards the town’s Subsidized Housing Index.

WINCHESTER, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO