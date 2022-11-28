ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Street 40B coming to Winchester

WINCHESTER - Can a 40B project really be “friendly?” Yes, it can, apparently. A nine unit housing project is coming to 87-89 Cross Street courtesy of developer Mario Covino and architect Chris Mulhern. With two of the units available to those making 50 percent of the Area Median Income, and with it being a rental project, all nine units will count towards the town’s Subsidized Housing Index.
City negotiators bemoan latest breakdown in teacher contract talks

WOBURN - To the dismay of city negotiators, the rank-and-file members of Woburn’s Teachers Association (WTA) this week overwhelmingly rejected a three-year contract offering the educators a 10 percent pay hike. In a rare break from the city’s usual policy of remaining silent about developments in unsettled contract talks,...
