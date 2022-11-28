'Southern Hospitality': Leva Bonaparte Reveals Which of Her 'Southern Charm' Co-Stars Supported Her New Bravo Show (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Collin Gosselin's Dad Jon Has 3-Word Response to His 'Entertainment Tonight' Interview
Jon Gosselin shared some words of encouragement for his son Colin Gosselin, who spoke out about his family in a wide-ranging new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Colin, 18, broke his silence about his experience in an institution and his difficult relationship with his mother, Gosselin's ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Collin also revealed that he survived a car crash and shared a message with the siblings he has not seen in years.
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Jennifer Garner Twins With Teenage Daughter Violet Affleck at White House State Dinner
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck were a vision in black as the mother-daughter duo stepped out for the White House State Dinner on Violet's 17th birthday. The Yes Day actress was accompanied by her eldest daughter with ex-husband Ben Affleck while attending the dinner as two of 400 VIPs invited to the event hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Thursday.
'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Dead at 50
David Robinson, Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime partner who appeared alongside him on Dog's Most Wanted, has died. Robinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30 after suffering an unknown medical emergency, family members confirmed to TMZ. Robinson was 50. According to Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, the reality TV star was on a Zoom...
'RHOA' Alum Marries in Lavish Georgia Ceremony
Porsha Williams is married once again. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wed fiance Simon Guobadia in a lavish Georgia ceremony. Williams honored Guobadia's Nigerian culture with a traditional ceremony, which PEOPLE Magazine notes is the first of two weddings for the couple. The first ceremony occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. The second will be an American ceremony on Nov. 26. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told the outlet ahead of them saying "I Do." She added: "I am just so ready. I'm not even nervous. I mean, I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I'm calm and excited."
'Good Morning America': T.J. Holmes Shared Cryptic Message Before Amy Robach Relationship Leaked
Good Morning America viewers are taking another look at the cryptic quote T.J. Holmes shared about relationships shortly before his alleged romance with co-star Amy Robach made headlines. Holmes, 45, was spotted getting cozy with Robach, 49, in photos allegedly taken across several outings in November before being published by the Daily Mail Wednesday.
USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show
The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
Jeremy Pope Revealed He Tested For An Iconic "Empire" Role And I Could Totally See It
"I was thinking, ' I'm about to sing, I'll be the middle son... ' and I didn't get it."
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Engaged to Girlfriend Beatriz
Wedding bells will soon be ringing for the Sister Wives family, as series star Gwendlyn Brown is officially engaged to her girlfriend, Beatriz Queiroz. In a post on Instagram, Gwendlyn shared photos of the big moment, reveling that Queiroz proposed during a wintery walk in the woods. ET reports that the couple has been together for about eight months, and recently moved in together.
'Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist': Cast Members Tease What to Expect From Christmas Film (Exclusive)
The deputies in Reno are getting in on the Christmas action this year. On Saturday, Dec. 3 Comedy Central will premiere the new Christmas film Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist, and the bulk of the gang is back, including a cast member who made a huge impact during the show's original run. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to the cast of Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist, and they teased what fans can expect from the movie.
News Anchor Quits Her Job to Sail Around the World
Emily Kinzer-Crew always wanted to be a journalist. The former news anchor said she wanted to be a voice for the voiceless and tell good stories that may never see the light of day. But after seven years on air, she opted for a change. She met the love of her life, Cole, who was a construction professional, and was ready for an adventure off-camera. "I'm creating a new path outside of news. Storytelling is my passion. So, I am going to continue to share stories of the amazing people and the businesses who make up the sun post here through content creation on social media," she said in her final broadcast for ABC 7. At the time, she was engaged and planning a wedding. Working on a morning news show was a dream come true. But proved to be taxing, and she wanted a smoother life. She figured traveling the world via boat and documenting it all would be a great way to merge her two passions. That was in 2021, and she's been sailing the world since.
Andrew Shue Removes All Photos of Amy Robach After T.J. Holmes Romance Reports
Andrew Shue's social media is a tale tell sign he wants to separate himself from his estranged wife, Amy Robach. Amid news of Robach dating her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes, the Melrose Place alum has removed all traces of Robach from his Instagram account. Schue removed the photos on Nov. 30, the same day news broke that the Daily Mail exposed Holmes and Robach's romance. Shue and Robach have been married since 2010. Holmes is also still legally married to Marilee Fiebig, whom he also wed in 2010. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the chummy co-anchors were seen on multiple outings — with one photo showing Holmes playfully touching Robach's butt as she took stuff out of the trunk of a car.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Share PDA on Rare Date Night
Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked hand-in-hand after leaving dinner at the popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The "Church Girl" singer donned a navy blue printed sweatshirt over a blue skirt. Her rapper hubby wore an all-black look with a black knit beanie covering his dread locs. They seemingly smiled at the close of their date night just days after the pair made GRAMMY history. For the forthcoming 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2023, it was revealed that the power couple is officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMY history, with 88 individually.
Amy Robach's Husband Is a '90s TV Legend
Amy Robach's estranged husband is quite the 90s heartthrob. Fans of the Good Morning America anchor have been questioning the status of her marriage since the Daily Mail exposed her alleged six-month romance with co-anchor, T.J. Holmes. Robach and Holmes began working together on the morning news program in 2020, and according to insiders their chemistry was magnetic from the start. In fact, Robach has admitted publically that she was thrilled when she learned Holmes would be her right hand. The pair reportedly began dating secretly in August after they both ended their relationships with their respective spouses, both of whom they ironically married in 2010. Robach's divorce is reportedly close to being finalized, and she and Holmes were allegedly planning to take their romance public in the coming weeks. But, everyone knows now.
