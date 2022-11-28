Read full article on original website
Netflix and Allure Celebrate the Power of Artistry as Self-Expression
On November 3, streaming service Netflix and beauty publication Allure joined forces to celebrate the power of artistry as self-expression. The event, hosted by Allure editor in chief Jessica Cruel, highlighted the work of stylists who are setting trends and shaping looks of popular characters in Netflix productions. This was also an opportunity to bring together professionals from diverse backgrounds.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
Could Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal Be Engaged?
Congratulations are potentially in order for Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, who have the internet excited about rumors the couple is now engaged. Paul, who previously starred in Hulu's Normal People, recently did in an interview with The Guardian that ran on Sunday, November 6, about his recent projects Aftersun and God's Creatures.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly “Taking a Break”
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde might be over, darling. According to multiple sources who spoke with People, Wilde and Styles are “taking a break” after two years together—and I just realized we should have been using WildStyle as their ship name this whole time. “He's still touring...
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos
Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!
No Season 3 for 'Los Espookys' on HBO
HBO has canceled its horror-comedy, "Los Espookys," after two seasons.
NBC orders more 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
NBC has announced it picked up an additional nine episodes of its freshman sitcom, "Lopez vs Lopez."
Nick Cannon Gave A Health Update To Fans After Coming Down With Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
Kourtney Kardashian Says She “Often Smells” Son Reign’s Cut-Off Braid
When Kourtney Kardashian chopped off her son Reign's long hair two years ago, she saved the lengths in a braid and kept them in her drawer. This isn't that weird, parents often save hair from their child's first big haircut, but Kourtney admitted that she also smells the braid from time to time.
Raf Simons to Shut Down Namesake Label After 27 Years
Raf Simons stunned the industry on November 21 when he announced on his namesake label’s official Instagram account that the spring 2023 collection would be its final season. The show, staged during London’s Frieze Art Fair, turned into a rave after the last model took their turn on the catwalk.
Charlie Puth Went Instagram Official With His Girlfriend Brooke Sansone And The Pics Have People Sliding Down The Wall, Crying
"My back sliding down the wall rn ngl."
Lilly Singh Opened Up About Defying Career Odds for YouTube Success at Teen Vogue Summit 2022
From as early as childhood, Lilly Singh has been drawn to creative projects. She wanted to be a rapper at one point, and then a cake decorator, and at another point a dancer. But despite how badly she wanted to be in front of an audience, being an entertainer felt out of reach for her.
