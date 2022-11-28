ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix and Allure Celebrate the Power of Artistry as Self-Expression

On November 3, streaming service Netflix and beauty publication Allure joined forces to celebrate the power of artistry as self-expression. The event, hosted by Allure editor in chief Jessica Cruel, highlighted the work of stylists who are setting trends and shaping looks of popular characters in Netflix productions. This was also an opportunity to bring together professionals from diverse backgrounds.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Teen Vogue

Could Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal Be Engaged?

Congratulations are potentially in order for Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, who have the internet excited about rumors the couple is now engaged. Paul, who previously starred in Hulu's Normal People, recently did in an interview with The Guardian that ran on Sunday, November 6, about his recent projects Aftersun and God's Creatures.
Teen Vogue

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly “Taking a Break”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde might be over, darling. According to multiple sources who spoke with People, Wilde and Styles are “taking a break” after two years together—and I just realized we should have been using WildStyle as their ship name this whole time. “He's still touring...
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!
Teen Vogue

Raf Simons to Shut Down Namesake Label After 27 Years

Raf Simons stunned the industry on November 21 when he announced on his namesake label’s official Instagram account that the spring 2023 collection would be its final season. The show, staged during London’s Frieze Art Fair, turned into a rave after the last model took their turn on the catwalk.
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

