Woman 'Severely' Injured In Stabbing Inside Latham Home At Hands Of Ex-BF, Police Say
A woman is recovering from “severe” injuries suffered in a stabbing attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend inside her home in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with reports of a violent domestic dispute at a home in Latham, located on Fiddlers Lane.
WRGB
Police: Armed Pownal trailer park burglar nabbed
A Bennington man was arrested on Thursday, after a months-long investigation into an armed robbery at Burdick Trailer Park in Pownal, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
1 in custody after stabbing in Colonie
Colonie police have a male in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute.
WNYT
Fire rips through Troy basement
One person was in a Tuesday evening fire in Troy. The fire started around 7:30 Wednesday night on Lakeview Ave. Fire crews tell NewsChannel 13 an air conditioner was on fire, and the flames quickly spread to furniture inside. Officials say the fire was contained to the basement of the...
WNYT
Man charged in Queensbury stabbing
An argument in Queensbury led to a stabbing, say police. Andrew Teal, 24, was arrested. Police say Teal got into a fight with another man on Angel Lane, and stabbed him. The victim was taken to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Teal was sent to the Warren County Correctional...
WNYT
Man charged after weapon hidden in waistband goes off, sending him to hospital: police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says charges are pending after a man was hospitalized after accidently firing a weapon into his leg. Apple says the weapon was recovered Thursday night in the town of New Scotland. The person accused of illegally possessing it was taken to the hospital for a leg injury.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police searching for local man, 31
Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning in the west end. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that Joel Naumann, 31, was last seen at about 10 a.m....
Deputies arrest man after accidentally shooting himself
Sheriff Apple reports the arrest of Ronald W. Henry Jr. of Voorheesville on December 1. Henry Jr. accidentally shot himself with a gun he allegedly didn't have a permit for.
WNYT
St. Johnsville nursing home employee accused of hitting resident
A nursing home employee is facing charges, accused of hitting an elderly resident. Shaunta Williams hit a resident at the Saint Johnsville Nursing Home in her backside, knocking her into another resident, say police. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She was given an appearance...
Schenectady PD requests cooperation, not speculation as search for missing girl enters day five
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hour to hour—even minute to minute—Schenectady Police Sgt. Nick Mannix says tips, theories and even wild guesses are flowing in on the disappearance of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey. NEWS10’s crew on the scene Wednesday witnessed K9 units and state police divers continuing to search the Mohawk River and bank around the Stockade […]
Schenectady police search for another missing teen
Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau is looking for help in locating Hajile Howard, 14. Schenectady police shared this information on November 30.
Arrest made in Queensbury Walmart parking lot shooting
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the Queensbury Walmart parking lot on Sunday.
WNYT
Report: Some charges dropped in deadly 2017 Pittsfield shooting
Some charges have been dropped against two of the people accused in a deadly 2017 shooting in Pittsfield, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. A charge of carrying a firearm without a purchaser ID card against Gary Linen has been dropped. A felony witness intimidation...
WNYT
Pittsfield bank robbery suspect leaves empty-handed
Police in Pittsfield are looking for the man who tried to rob a bank. A man walked into the Berkshire Bank on West Street Wednesday morning and handed the teller a note demanding cash. He left the bank with no money – and took off towards the McKay Street parking...
WNYT
Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case
The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home invasion that spilled into the streets on Tuesday night.
Fatal train accident in Rotterdam
A fatal train accident took place on Friday, November 25 in Rotterdam. Adolph Cammilletti, 27, of Rotterdam, was killed.
iheart.com
Schenectady Woman Arrested For Allegedly Showing Child Inappropriate Photos
A Schenectady woman has been arrested on a child endangerment charge after being accused of committing a disturbing crime. State Police say they received a complaint last week that a child was shown inappropriate photos while traveling on a school bus. An investigation revealed 25-year-old Sierra Cook was employed as a bus aide when she allegedly showed nude photographs that were on her cell phone to the child and others. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in court on December 20th.
