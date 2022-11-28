ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WRGB

Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Fire rips through Troy basement

One person was in a Tuesday evening fire in Troy. The fire started around 7:30 Wednesday night on Lakeview Ave. Fire crews tell NewsChannel 13 an air conditioner was on fire, and the flames quickly spread to furniture inside. Officials say the fire was contained to the basement of the...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man charged in Queensbury stabbing

An argument in Queensbury led to a stabbing, say police. Andrew Teal, 24, was arrested. Police say Teal got into a fight with another man on Angel Lane, and stabbed him. The victim was taken to Glens Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Teal was sent to the Warren County Correctional...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute

A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
LATHAM, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for local man, 31

Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning in the west end. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that Joel Naumann, 31, was last seen at about 10 a.m....
KINGSTON, NY
WNYT

St. Johnsville nursing home employee accused of hitting resident

A nursing home employee is facing charges, accused of hitting an elderly resident. Shaunta Williams hit a resident at the Saint Johnsville Nursing Home in her backside, knocking her into another resident, say police. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She was given an appearance...
SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady PD requests cooperation, not speculation as search for missing girl enters day five

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hour to hour—even minute to minute—Schenectady Police Sgt. Nick Mannix says tips, theories and even wild guesses are flowing in on the disappearance of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey.  NEWS10’s crew on the scene Wednesday witnessed K9 units and state police divers continuing to search the Mohawk River and bank around the Stockade […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Report: Some charges dropped in deadly 2017 Pittsfield shooting

Some charges have been dropped against two of the people accused in a deadly 2017 shooting in Pittsfield, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. A charge of carrying a firearm without a purchaser ID card against Gary Linen has been dropped. A felony witness intimidation...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield bank robbery suspect leaves empty-handed

Police in Pittsfield are looking for the man who tried to rob a bank. A man walked into the Berkshire Bank on West Street Wednesday morning and handed the teller a note demanding cash. He left the bank with no money – and took off towards the McKay Street parking...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case

The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
iheart.com

Schenectady Woman Arrested For Allegedly Showing Child Inappropriate Photos

A Schenectady woman has been arrested on a child endangerment charge after being accused of committing a disturbing crime. State Police say they received a complaint last week that a child was shown inappropriate photos while traveling on a school bus. An investigation revealed 25-year-old Sierra Cook was employed as a bus aide when she allegedly showed nude photographs that were on her cell phone to the child and others. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in court on December 20th.
SCHENECTADY, NY

