Ashe County arrest reports

The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 21

Aleah M. Bentley, 32, of Jefferson, was charged with probation violation. Bentley was released on Nov. 21 under a $2,500 secured bond.

Nov. 22

William E. Butts, 54, of Ferguson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of assault on a female. Butts is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $343 secured bond.

Kimberly M. Coe, 42, of Grassy Creek, was charged with probation violation. Coe was released on Nov. 22 under a $1,000 secured bond.

Charles A. Cox, 42, of Laurel Springs, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, selling a Schedule II controlled substance and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance. Cox was released on Nov. 22 under a $10,000 secured bond.

Joshua D. Maine, 34, of Lansing, was charged with a post release violation. Maine is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center. Bond information is unavailable.

Nov. 23

Mark A. Edwards, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on charges of obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and first-degree trespassing. Edwards is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

Serenity M. Pacewicz, 19, of Maiden, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Pacewicz was released on Nov. 23 under a $500 secured bond.

Nov. 24

Richard W. Greer, 42, of Lansing, was charged with cyberstalking. Greer was released on Nov. 24 under a $2,000 secured bond.

Nov. 26

Haley C. Cooper, 25, of Creston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Cooper was released on Nov. 26 under a $7,000 secured bond.

Guy D. Lartigue, 50, of Maiden, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Lartique is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.

Nov. 27

Lamell A. Beals Jr., 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with assault on a female. Beals Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.

Allison M. Beals-Hartzog, 34, of West Jefferson, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Beals-Hartzog was released on Nov. 27. Bond information is unavailable.

Steven W. Matkins, 31, of West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Matkins was released on Nov. 27 under a $450 secured bond.