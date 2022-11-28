Birnamwood author on tap for book show

Area author S.L. Wilton will be part of the Lakeshore Book Show and Author Signing in Manitowoc this weekend.

Pedal Down Promotions will hold its first Lakeshore Book Show and Author Signing featuring several area authors, who will have copies of their books for purchase. In addition, Sabbatical Brewing Co. will have draft beer selections available throughout the event. Admission is free.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sabbatical Brewing, 835 S. 29th St., Manitowoc.

Wilton, of Birnamwood, had his debut novel, “Queen of Crows,” published in 2021.

Wilton’s fantasy book features a world of strange magic, dangerous creatures and villainous wyverns, as an ousted young queen struggles to regain her throne.