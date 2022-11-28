ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Birnamwood author on tap for book show

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4wmO_0jPzebvL00

Area author S.L. Wilton will be part of the Lakeshore Book Show and Author Signing in Manitowoc this weekend.

Pedal Down Promotions will hold its first Lakeshore Book Show and Author Signing featuring several area authors, who will have copies of their books for purchase. In addition, Sabbatical Brewing Co. will have draft beer selections available throughout the event. Admission is free.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sabbatical Brewing, 835 S. 29th St., Manitowoc.

Wilton, of Birnamwood, had his debut novel, “Queen of Crows,” published in 2021.

Wilton’s fantasy book features a world of strange magic, dangerous creatures and villainous wyverns, as an ousted young queen struggles to regain her throne.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Trio breathes new life into Wausau icon Hiawatha

A Wausau bar and grill that closed in September after nearly 50 years in business will reopen this month as Hiawatha Sports Bar, thanks to the efforts of three longtime friends who see enormous potential in the iconic spot. Kris Mcmahon said he and his two best friends, Bobby Reed...
WAUSAU, WI
travelwithsara.com

A Unique Destination In The Midwest- Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Sheboygan, Wisconsin, offers an opportunity to unwind and fall in love with the area. Lake Michigan provides incredible sunrises, and surf lovers enjoy surfing all year. Sheboygan is ideal, if you want a staycation, vacation, or an opportunity to kick back. This Midwest destination knows how to play grand and...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WFRV Local 5

DNR investigating the illegal shooting of well-known buck in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating the circumstances around a buck that was illegally shot in the Menasha area.  This wasn’t a regular buck, it had become a bit of a local celebrity, especially among regulars at the Heckrodt Wetland Reserve. Some called him ‘The King,’ others ‘Mr. […]
MENASHA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan house fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m. The first...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WSAW

Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
MERRILL, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebration of Life is December 3, 2022 for Renee Matula

The event will be from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at CC’s Place, 8892 County Road W, Allenton, WI, 53002. Work or the content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com cannot be downloaded, printed, or copied. The work or content on WashingtonCountyInsider.com prohibits the end user to download, print, or otherwise distribute copies.
ALLENTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season. Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes. Police say this type of activity...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire in wood pile spreads to Stockbridge farmhouse

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire in a wood pile spread to a home in Stockbridge Thursday morning. It happened at a farmhouse off Highway 151. Residents escaped the home and are safe. “That was good news. It takes a lot off of us not having to worry about getting in...
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
288
Followers
904
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy