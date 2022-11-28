ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s controversial traveling violation draws NBA truth bomb from Shams

There have been a few more controversial calls early in the season that of Stephen Curry being whistled for a traveling violation in the dying seconds of the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The game came down the wire and with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock, […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry’s controversial traveling violation draws NBA truth bomb from Shams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat

With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
Pelicans HC Willie Green makes Zion Williamson proclamation that’s sure to terrify the rest of the NBA

There were few prospects as hyped up as Zion Williamson was when he entered the league in 2019. Possessing an unreal blend of athleticism, size, strength, and deft scoring touch, Williamson was touted as a franchise-altering talent. However, the first three seasons of Williamson’s career haven’t been the smoothest. He missed a ton of time due to a plethora of injury problems, and he even missed the entirety of last season.
Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ monster game vs. Bucks puts him alongside Shaquille O’Neal

Anthony Davis has been having a resurgent season after being hampered by injuries the last couple of years and after his latest performance in a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he further etched his name in Los Angeles Lakers lore. Davis finished with a statline of 44 points, ten rebounds and three blocked shots. Since 1990, only Davis and Shaquille O’Neal have had multiple games with at least 40 points, ten rebounds and three blocks as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James showed out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in what turned out to be an action-packed thriller. The Bucks did all they could to defend their home turf against LeBron and Co., but in the end, it was the Lakers who […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Hornets player who must be traded soon

The issues in the Charlotte Hornets organization began even before the first game was played as restricted free agent Miles Bridges has not been signed yet due to some off-court allegations. He is not the only integral piece who has been missing as LaMelo Ball sustained two ankle injuries already this season that has sidelined […] The post 1 Hornets player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Jimmy Butler in line for return vs. Celtics after 7-game absence

After missing seven games due to knee soreness, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is in line to make his long-awaited return on Friday for a big matchup with the high-flying Boston Celtics, as reported by Tim Bontemps. “Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will “warm up with the intention to play.” “In Miami Heat lingo, that […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler in line for return vs. Celtics after 7-game absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spurs hit never before seen low during Gregg Popovich era

The San Antonio Spurs, contrary to expectations, started out the 2022-23 season strong. Coached by Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the Spurs remained competitive through the first two weeks as they started the season with a 5-2 record. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell spurred the Spurs into that incredible start that made many think twice […] The post Spurs hit never before seen low during Gregg Popovich era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
