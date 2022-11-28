Read full article on original website
Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night
It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s controversial traveling violation draws NBA truth bomb from Shams
There have been a few more controversial calls early in the season that of Stephen Curry being whistled for a traveling violation in the dying seconds of the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The game came down the wire and with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock, […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry’s controversial traveling violation draws NBA truth bomb from Shams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson Made NBA History On Tuesday
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 15th all-time in three-pointers made.
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
NBC Sports
Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat
With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
Pelicans HC Willie Green makes Zion Williamson proclamation that’s sure to terrify the rest of the NBA
There were few prospects as hyped up as Zion Williamson was when he entered the league in 2019. Possessing an unreal blend of athleticism, size, strength, and deft scoring touch, Williamson was touted as a franchise-altering talent. However, the first three seasons of Williamson’s career haven’t been the smoothest. He missed a ton of time due to a plethora of injury problems, and he even missed the entirety of last season.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Praises L.A.'s Late-Game Two-Way Play In Win Over Portland
AD had 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks in the blowout victory.
Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Brooklyn Nets "touched base" with the Atlanta Hawks about John Collins.
Anthony Davis’ monster game vs. Bucks puts him alongside Shaquille O’Neal
Anthony Davis has been having a resurgent season after being hampered by injuries the last couple of years and after his latest performance in a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he further etched his name in Los Angeles Lakers lore. Davis finished with a statline of 44 points, ten rebounds and three blocked shots. Since 1990, only Davis and Shaquille O’Neal have had multiple games with at least 40 points, ten rebounds and three blocks as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report Revealed
The Sacramento Kings should have the advantage.
‘Mind-boggling’: Steve Kerr sounds off on travel epidemic infecting Warriors
Since their dynasty began back in 2015, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to take care of the ball. The Dubs have consistently ranked near the top of the league in turnovers due to their style of play. This season, the Warriors are turning the ball over more than any team not named the Rockets, averaging 17.3 giveaways per game.
Portland gets brutal Nassir Little injury update after exiting vs. Clippers
The Portland Trail Blazers have cooled off after a red-hot start to the 2022-23 campaign. The team has lost three of its last four games and is just 11-11 on the season, tied with the Timberwolves for the ninth-best record in the Western Conference. Portland has struggled to pick up wins without Damian Lillard, who has missed the past two weeks with a calf injury.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks
LeBron James showed out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in what turned out to be an action-packed thriller. The Bucks did all they could to defend their home turf against LeBron and Co., but in the end, it was the Lakers who […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Hornets player who must be traded soon
The issues in the Charlotte Hornets organization began even before the first game was played as restricted free agent Miles Bridges has not been signed yet due to some off-court allegations. He is not the only integral piece who has been missing as LaMelo Ball sustained two ankle injuries already this season that has sidelined […] The post 1 Hornets player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Here’s How the Minnesota Vikings Can Earn #1 Seed in Playoffs
It's been a fun season to be a Vikings fan thus far. Whether you're thinking they can go all the way or that they've been a fluky 9-2 thus far this season, the #1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs is still in reach. We'll let you in on how...
Heat star Jimmy Butler in line for return vs. Celtics after 7-game absence
After missing seven games due to knee soreness, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is in line to make his long-awaited return on Friday for a big matchup with the high-flying Boston Celtics, as reported by Tim Bontemps. “Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will “warm up with the intention to play.” “In Miami Heat lingo, that […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler in line for return vs. Celtics after 7-game absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spurs hit never before seen low during Gregg Popovich era
The San Antonio Spurs, contrary to expectations, started out the 2022-23 season strong. Coached by Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the Spurs remained competitive through the first two weeks as they started the season with a 5-2 record. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell spurred the Spurs into that incredible start that made many think twice […] The post Spurs hit never before seen low during Gregg Popovich era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
