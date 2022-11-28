Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 20?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $583,333. The average price per square foot was $367.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A-Town Diner isn’t moving after all — at least not yet
After sharing plans with patrons to relocate from one location off El Camino Real in Atascadero to another, A-Town Diner changed course by announcing on Facebook that it will be staying put for the next year. “The Denny’s building is too expensive and needs too many repairs for us to...
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
Traffic Records opens second location in Paso Robles
This past weekend, local business Traffic Records opened a second record store in Paso Robles. The first location opened almost five years ago in Atascadero.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single family residence sells for $2.3 million in San Luis Obispo
The spacious property located in the 6000 block of Balm Ridge Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 10, 2022 for $2,345,000, or $720 per square foot. The house built in 2003 has an interior space of 3,256 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
Red Light Roundup 11/21 – 11/27/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 21, 2022. 13:45— Kyle Thomas...
First wave of storm soaks SLO County, with more on the way. Here’s a look at the rain totals
Some areas of San Luis Obispo County received nearly 2 inches.
kclu.org
The forecast is simple: Rain! But, how much rain depends on your location in the Tri-Counties
The first wave of a two-part storm system has arrived in the Tri-Counties, and we could see some locally heavy rain at times. The forecast for the pair of storms has changed almost daily this week, and it’s changed yet again. It started with two systems, but now it...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What SLO County restaurants could be fined for violations? See results of October inspections
One local restaurant didn’t appear to have food safety training, some needed to clean their facilities and several had issues with thawing foods. Those were some of the notable conditions San Luis Obispo County health inspectors found in October during hundreds of surprise visits to eating and drinking establishments.
Mountain lion sightings jump around SLO County. Here’s where the cats have been spotted
Explore a map of where they’ve been seen in San Luis Obispo County.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend
SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County this week. Here’s how much we might get
Areas of San Luis Obispo County may see more than an inch of rain this week as a storm approaches Southern California. The National Weather Service is predicting that the coastal and central areas of the county may see the rain start to fall as early as Wednesday evening, but the heaviest will likely occur from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Fire breaks out off Hwy 101 near LOVR in San Luis Obispo
Firefighters were responding to the scene of a fire off Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning.
Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’
Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
Death notices for Nov. 8-27
Mark Douglas Cosgrove, age 68, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Marian Evelyn Gill, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend
A series of storms are moving through Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend. While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible […]
esterobaynews.com
Noting the Passing of a Legendary Waterman
The news that retired Morro Bay Chief Harbor Patrol Officer, Dick Rodgers, had recently died came as a surprise for many Morro Bay residents, even those with roots sunk deeply into the community and the harbor where Rodgers was a legendary waterman and public servant. This reporter, who somewhat morbidly...
Parkhill barn destroyed in early morning fire
A 1500 square foot barn burned down in an early morning fire on the corner of Parkhill Road and Rattlesnake Creek Road. The post Parkhill barn destroyed in early morning fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rainy weather potentially impacting holiday events scheduled for this weekend
Rain in the forecast this weekend has the potential to impact many of the holiday events that are scheduled this coming Saturday and Sunday. The post Rainy weather potentially impacting holiday events scheduled for this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
