Paso Robles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

A-Town Diner isn’t moving after all — at least not yet

After sharing plans with patrons to relocate from one location off El Camino Real in Atascadero to another, A-Town Diner changed course by announcing on Facebook that it will be staying put for the next year. “The Denny’s building is too expensive and needs too many repairs for us to...
ATASCADERO, CA
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single family residence sells for $2.3 million in San Luis Obispo

The spacious property located in the 6000 block of Balm Ridge Way in San Luis Obispo was sold on Nov. 10, 2022 for $2,345,000, or $720 per square foot. The house built in 2003 has an interior space of 3,256 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/21 – 11/27/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 21, 2022. 13:45— Kyle Thomas...
ATASCADERO, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend

SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’

Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-27

Mark Douglas Cosgrove, age 68, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Marian Evelyn Gill, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
esterobaynews.com

Noting the Passing of a Legendary Waterman

The news that retired Morro Bay Chief Harbor Patrol Officer, Dick Rodgers, had recently died came as a surprise for many Morro Bay residents, even those with roots sunk deeply into the community and the harbor where Rodgers was a legendary waterman and public servant. This reporter, who somewhat morbidly...
MORRO BAY, CA

