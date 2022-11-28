Read full article on original website
Truffle Hill Chocolates in Tonka Bay burglarized, all candies destroyed
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Just in time for the Christmas rush, a real-life Scrooge has all but put an abrupt end to a popular Tonka Bay chocolate shop’s busiest season. Truffle Hill Chocolates, affectionately known as the chocolate house by locals, was targeted by vandals Tuesday night. Owner Marshall Morehead told FOX 9 someone broke into the shop and not only stole a computer, $200 cash, and some chocolate, but sprayed three fire extinguishers everywhere. The chocolate shop posted on Facebook on Wednesday saying the act ended up "ruining all of our products."
Burnsville couple extends message to neighborhood 'Scrooge': We're 'here to help'
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — On a quiet street in Burnsville, a house lights up every year on the day after Thanksgiving. "It brings joy to others and that's what I want it to do," said Adam "Also, it makes me happy, lifts my spirits, especially when it snows." For Adam,...
KARE in the Kitchen: Ranch Oyster Crackers
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Need a snackable dish to feed a hungry crowd this holiday season? KARE 11 Sunrise Executive Producer Jordy For shares his recipe for a family-favorite holiday snack,ranch oyster crackers. Here's what you'll need:. ¼ cup vegetable oil. 1 (1 ounce) package Ranch-style dressing mix. ½...
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof
What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve
It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
Snow or shine, Brooklyn Park drive-in employees serve loyal customers
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Snow is part of doing business in Minnesota, and that can mean serving customers outside. Being able to stay in the car is definitely the big perk of going to Wagner Drive-In, but unfortunately, that means employees have to trudge through the snow to get to customers.
Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location
The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display at Minnesota’s ‘Gingerbread Wonderland’
If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
New Holiday Market Brings New Life to Young-Quinlan Building
A new makers market featuring over 40 BIPOC and women-owned businesses is bringing new life to the historic Young-Quinlan Building in downtown Minneapolis this holiday season. The Holiday Village at Young-Quinlan opened Thursday and will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 24. Open Wednesday through Saturday, the market is supported by the Chameleon Shoppes initiative of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, which partnered with The Black Market Events, Roho Collective, and Strive Bookstore to bring vendors to the market.
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
A Mall In Minnesota is Hitting the Auction Block Next Year
Have you ever wanted to own a mall? It's a pretty niche desire in life, but if you are in the market for one the Maplewood Mall is hitting the auction block in 2023. The mall is just a few miles north of St. Paul, and currently has stores like Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls, and Macy's. RI-Marketplace is hosting the auction and says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, could be a big boost to its sales appeal.
Hundreds of cars ticketed, towed in Twin Cities on 1st night of snow emergency
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A lot of drivers in the Twin Cities woke up to bad news Wednesday morning.After Tuesday's snowfall, St. Paul declared a snow emergency, restricting street parking so crews could plow.City officials say hundreds of scofflaws got their comeuppance for parking violations -- 849 vehicles were ticketed and 251 were towed.MORE: Don't get your wallet plowed during snow emergenciesSt. Paul's snow emergency lasts until 9 p.m. Saturday. For the full rules, click here.Minneapolis later confirmed with WCCO that 770 tickets were issued and 220 vehicles were towed. Click here to see parking rules in Minneapolis. Many other cities declared snow emergencies due to Tuesday's storm, which brought anywhere from 7 to 9 inches of snow to parts of the Twin Cities.
Cannon Falls Man Sentenced For DWI While Hauling 35 YMCA Campers
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Cannon Falls man who was caught drunk behind the wheel of a charter bus transporting dozens of children to a YMCA camp has been sentenced to two years on probation. Patrick Bullard, who marked his 50th birthday on Monday, earlier entered a guilty plea...
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
