Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Chronicle
To Address Wealth Gap, Washington Lawmakers to Consider $4,000 ‘Baby Bonds'
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. "I was merely surviving, I...
Chronicle
Activists Say Amazon Is Building on Sacred Land in South Africa
A group of activists is bringing a dispute from South Africa's Cape Town to Amazon's Puget Sound headquarters, hoping to stand in solidarity with some Indigenous people and appeal directly to CEO Andy Jassy. Gathering recently outside Amazon's Day 1 building in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood, about five people...
Comments / 0