FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boar’s Head Festival returns to Concordia University Ann Arbor this weekend
ANN ARBOR – Each December, students, faculty, staff and community members at Concordia University Ann Arbor come together to enact medieval Christmas traditions in the annual Boar’s Head Festival. Beginning in 1978 through the vision of three Concordia professors—Paul Foelber, John Sturmfels and Quentin Marino—the Boar’s Head Festival...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Learn the art of Glassblowing
From beautiful animals, hanging ornaments, one-of-a-kind sculptures, and just about anything you can imagine, April Wagner and her team at Epiphany Glass Studio in Pontiac can create. “We’ve been here since 1997, and we create limited gift items like ornaments, paper weights, cups, decanters and I also create a line...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Ann Arbor seeks volunteers for new neighbor snow removal program
ANN ARBOR – Do you enjoy shoveling? Have some extra time this season to put in some volunteer work? Just want to help a neighbor?. The City of Ann Arbor is launching a new neighborhood snow removal program called “A2 Snow Match” that will pair residents with nearby neighbors to help with snow removal from sidewalks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University students are working with MSP to help crack cold cases
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University students are working with Michigan State Police to help solve murders through a new pilot program at the school. They’re trying to solve mysteries, murders that have occurred years ago -- sometimes decades ago. They sift through old pictures, maps, recordings and other documents.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia. “We’re seeing the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Attention shoppers! Check out these 4 holidays markets around Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Support small businesses this holiday season by shopping at locally-organized holiday markets instead of big box stores. Several small marketplaces have been put together by Ann Arbor area businesses and galleries showcasing products from artists, crafters, makers and bakers. Here are 4 of our favorites:. CAHOOTS...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Danielle Stislicki disappeared 6 years ago: Latest on her murder case -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. It’s been 6 years since Danielle Stislicki was last seen: The latest on her case. Six years ago, Danielle Stislicki walked out of her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Make something beautiful for the holidays at this local flower shop
From lush florals to minimalist air plants, Olive’s Bloombox in Ferndale is all about the greenery. “Olive is my grandma,” explains Owner Laurie Bolach. “Her motto was it doesn’t have to be perfect to be fabulous, and so I love that.”. Bolach always loved to create...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Dearborn woman wins $1M Powerball prize
DEARBORN, Mich. – An 80-year-old from Dearborn is $1 million richer after matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing. Carolyn Geiss of Dearborn matched five white balls in the Oct. 26 Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize, according to Michigan Lottery. She bought her winning ticket...
ClickOnDetroit.com
CDC: Washtenaw County now at ‘low’ COVID-19 level
ANN ARBOR – The COVID-19 community level was moved to “low” on Thursday after weeks at “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, communities in a “low” level experience limited impact on healthcare systems and low levels of severe illness.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rare gold coin valued at nearly $2K dropped in Salvation Army’s red kettle for 10th year in a row
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Once a year for a decade someone has left a rare 1980 South African gold Krugerrand in the Salvation Army’s red kettle. This year’s coin is estimated to be worth $1,765. The donation brings the Salvation Army closer to reaching its 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign fundraising goal of $8.2 million.
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old passenger in joyride crash in Lincoln Park taken off life support
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Two teens and one child were killed in a crash that was live-streamed on social media three weeks ago and we’ve learned a 13-year-old that was in the passenger seat has been taken off of life support. The three young people were killed in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Active weather is moving in Metro Detroit after quiet start to the weekend -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – After a quiet start to the day Friday, we are looking at active weather moving back into the region as we work through the late evening and into the overnight hours tonight. The clouds will stick around as we work through the overnight hours Friday night, with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Neighbors fight against concrete crushing facility on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Neighbors in one Detroit neighborhood ask the city to prevent a new plant from opening in their community as they worry about noise and chemicals from a concrete crushing facility. On Thursday (Dec. 1), they delivered petitions to the city, hoping it didn’t get approved. It would...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police: Several home invasions reported in off-campus neighborhood
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department said it received reports of several home invasions in an off-campus neighborhood following Thanksgiving break. The incidents occurred south of Hill Street in the Burns Park area between Nov. 20-27, according to a release. In the majority of cases, forced entry...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what’s on the line for Michigan football in Big Ten Championship Game vs. Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The excitement from another blowout win over Ohio State has barely faded, but the Michigan football team has a Big Ten championship to play for this weekend. Michigan is heading back to Indianapolis to play Purdue for the conference crown. The Wolverines are heavy favorites,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Warren resident killed in overnight rollover crash in Roseville -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 48-year-old Warren driver partially ejected, killed in Roseville rollover crash. A 48-year-old Warren driver was partially ejected from a car and killed in a rollover...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests
DEWITT, Mich. – A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese. The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general's office said. Rosenberg, 70, was director...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dangerous intersection blamed for 22-year-old woman’s death in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – A young woman was hit and killed at an intersection in Detroit that drivers say is dangerous. Alondra DeLeon, 22, was killed in a crash Saturday, Nov. 26, at the intersection of Chamberlain and Elsmere streets in Southwest Detroit. Detroit police say DeLeon was hit by a...
