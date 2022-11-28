ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Boar’s Head Festival returns to Concordia University Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR – Each December, students, faculty, staff and community members at Concordia University Ann Arbor come together to enact medieval Christmas traditions in the annual Boar’s Head Festival. Beginning in 1978 through the vision of three Concordia professors—Paul Foelber, John Sturmfels and Quentin Marino—the Boar’s Head Festival...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Learn the art of Glassblowing

From beautiful animals, hanging ornaments, one-of-a-kind sculptures, and just about anything you can imagine, April Wagner and her team at Epiphany Glass Studio in Pontiac can create. “We’ve been here since 1997, and we create limited gift items like ornaments, paper weights, cups, decanters and I also create a line...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

City of Ann Arbor seeks volunteers for new neighbor snow removal program

ANN ARBOR – Do you enjoy shoveling? Have some extra time this season to put in some volunteer work? Just want to help a neighbor?. The City of Ann Arbor is launching a new neighborhood snow removal program called “A2 Snow Match” that will pair residents with nearby neighbors to help with snow removal from sidewalks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Attention shoppers! Check out these 4 holidays markets around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Support small businesses this holiday season by shopping at locally-organized holiday markets instead of big box stores. Several small marketplaces have been put together by Ann Arbor area businesses and galleries showcasing products from artists, crafters, makers and bakers. Here are 4 of our favorites:. CAHOOTS...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Make something beautiful for the holidays at this local flower shop

From lush florals to minimalist air plants, Olive’s Bloombox in Ferndale is all about the greenery. “Olive is my grandma,” explains Owner Laurie Bolach. “Her motto was it doesn’t have to be perfect to be fabulous, and so I love that.”. Bolach always loved to create...
FERNDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Dearborn woman wins $1M Powerball prize

DEARBORN, Mich. – An 80-year-old from Dearborn is $1 million richer after matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing. Carolyn Geiss of Dearborn matched five white balls in the Oct. 26 Powerball drawing to win a $1 million prize, according to Michigan Lottery. She bought her winning ticket...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

CDC: Washtenaw County now at ‘low’ COVID-19 level

ANN ARBOR – The COVID-19 community level was moved to “low” on Thursday after weeks at “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, communities in a “low” level experience limited impact on healthcare systems and low levels of severe illness.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan priest charged with stealing $830,000 from retired priests

DEWITT, Mich. – A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from three retired priests in the Lansing Diocese. The Rev. David Rosenberg was arraigned Thursday on embezzlement charges and other crimes in Clinton County, north of Lansing, the attorney general's office said. Rosenberg, 70, was director...
DEWITT, MI

