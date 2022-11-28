ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Chronicle

Chehalis City Council Roundup: New LeMay Contract Brings Rate Increases, Noise Complaints at Theater and Tax Clarification

The Chehalis City Council convened Monday night for its regular meeting and a number of items were on the agenda, including a new contract with Harold LeMay Enterprises raising rates for garbage collection, a clarification on property taxes for 2023 and a Washington Department of Ecology water rights settlement revolving around water from the Newaukum River.
CHEHALIS, WA
Tri-City Herald

State admits redistricting commissioner deleted texts, court documents show

A commissioner appointed by the House Democratic Caucus to the Washington State Redistricting Commission deleted texts from her personal phone, the state admitted in Thurston County Superior Court filings Thursday. The admission from the state was in response to a lawsuit filed against the 2021 Redistricting Commission by Arthur West,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

More Powerful Opioids Beginning to Appear in Grays Harbor County

The Hoquiam Police Department announced Wednesday morning it had served a warrant and made an arrest in Hoquiam following an investigation into suspected fentanyl sales. Fentanyl, a synthetic drug more powerful than heroin, has been a scourge nationwide for years, with minuscule amounts capable of triggering a fatal overdose as the narcotic slams the body's ability to even draw breath.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Centralia School Board to Ask for Renewal of Levy on February Ballot

The Centralia School District will ask voters in February to approve its two-year levy at the same rate that narrowly passed in May 2021, the Centralia School Board decided Wednesday. While the district will ask for the same rate — approximately $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value — the district...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

With Property Revals Out, Lewis County Assessor Explains Property Taxes

They say death and taxes are sure things — not that we’re sure to understand them. Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey has spent 47 years working in the assessor’s office and even she recognizes that learning about property taxes tends to bring up more questions than answers. As for death, she’ll leave that to the coroner.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Fire District 6 Celebrates Volunteer Recruit Firefighter Training Graduation

Lewis County Fire District 6, which serves the rural Chehalis and Adna areas, held a ceremony at the November Fire Commissioner’s meeting on Nov. 22 to recognize its new volunteer fire recruits who completed their fire training. The recruits received their state fire certificates, fire helmet, and district challenge coin at the meeting. Firefighter Mike Goodwillie presented the certificates, Fire Chief Ken Cardinale issued their fire helmets, and the commissioners handed out the district challenge coins.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

After Certification, Here’s How Lewis County Elections Shook Out

The Lewis County Auditor’s Office has officially completed ballot tallying and certified the results of the local Nov. 8 general election. This year, out of the county’s 54,557 registered voters, 36,244 ballots were counted, amounting to a local turnout of 66.43%, according to the Nov. 29 county certification. Ninety-nine precincts in Lewis County participated in the election. Statewide election results will be certified by the Secretary of State by Dec. 8.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Basin Reports ‘Excellent’ Sign-Up Numbers for Gage Alerts

The first line of defense against flooding is not sandbags, but “good, accurate information,” said Scott Boettcher, who works with the Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority. Last month, Boettcher presented https://chehalis.onerain.com, a site that pulls together weather, inundation maps, river forecasts and much more, to various responding agencies...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

27 horses seized from Graham property in animal cruelty investigation

GRAHAM, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty situation in Graham. Deputies say they assisted animal control officers with serving a search warrant on a property near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday. The warrant stemmed from an animal cruelty investigation that was launched following a complaint about the treatment of the horses on the property.
GRAHAM, WA
rhscommoner.com

New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County

The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Criminals Will Have Guns Whether They’re Legal or Not

Letter writer Kimball Shinkosky has missed the point in the letter to the editor published Thursday concerning ownership of "assault weapons" such as the AR-15. The Second Amendment was put in the Constitution to ensure the public could be protected from the government. Does the average person need an AR-15?...

