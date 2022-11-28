Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Chehalis City Council Roundup: New LeMay Contract Brings Rate Increases, Noise Complaints at Theater and Tax Clarification
The Chehalis City Council convened Monday night for its regular meeting and a number of items were on the agenda, including a new contract with Harold LeMay Enterprises raising rates for garbage collection, a clarification on property taxes for 2023 and a Washington Department of Ecology water rights settlement revolving around water from the Newaukum River.
State Auditor ‘disappointed’ in progress made after Pierce County Housing Authority embezzlement
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state auditor said she is “disappointed” more progress hasn’t been made in creating financial safeguards at the Pierce County Housing Authority since its $7 million embezzlement scandal two years ago, according to an accountability audit released Thursday. Cova Campbell, Pierce...
Chronicle
Gov. Inslee Appoints Replacement for Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon
Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed a Pierce County deputy prosecuting attorney to Thurston County Superior Court ahead of a judge's retirement. Judge James Dixon will retire on Dec. 30 after spending over a decade on the bench. He will be replaced by Anne Egeler, according to a Thursday news release from the Governor's Office.
Chronicle
Thurston County Officials Have Certified the Nov. 8 Election Results; Here Are the Final Tallies
Thurston County officials certified the results of the November general election on Tuesday, solidifying victories for Commissioner Tye Menser, Sheriff-elect Derek Sanders and others. About 64.8% of the county’s 195,804 registered voters cast ballots in the election, according to the auditor’s office. They did so during a year when most...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Petition calls for entire Olympia School Board to resign after appointing felon
Barely one month after four Olympia School Board members unanimously appointed a convicted felon to fill a board opening, a no-confidence petition has been posted by community members, calling for the entire board to resign. Olympia parent Alesha Perkins, who is behind the grassroots group OSD Rescue, told The Dori...
Chronicle
Uncertain Future: Centralia City Council to Hold Meeting Discussing Pearl Street Pool Plans
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Centralia City Council will convene for a special public meeting to discuss the future of the Veterans Memorial Pearl Street Pool. The meeting will be held in the council’s chambers starting at 7 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. According to an...
Tri-City Herald
State admits redistricting commissioner deleted texts, court documents show
A commissioner appointed by the House Democratic Caucus to the Washington State Redistricting Commission deleted texts from her personal phone, the state admitted in Thurston County Superior Court filings Thursday. The admission from the state was in response to a lawsuit filed against the 2021 Redistricting Commission by Arthur West,...
Chronicle
More Powerful Opioids Beginning to Appear in Grays Harbor County
The Hoquiam Police Department announced Wednesday morning it had served a warrant and made an arrest in Hoquiam following an investigation into suspected fentanyl sales. Fentanyl, a synthetic drug more powerful than heroin, has been a scourge nationwide for years, with minuscule amounts capable of triggering a fatal overdose as the narcotic slams the body's ability to even draw breath.
Chronicle
Centralia School Board to Ask for Renewal of Levy on February Ballot
The Centralia School District will ask voters in February to approve its two-year levy at the same rate that narrowly passed in May 2021, the Centralia School Board decided Wednesday. While the district will ask for the same rate — approximately $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value — the district...
Chronicle
With Property Revals Out, Lewis County Assessor Explains Property Taxes
They say death and taxes are sure things — not that we’re sure to understand them. Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey has spent 47 years working in the assessor’s office and even she recognizes that learning about property taxes tends to bring up more questions than answers. As for death, she’ll leave that to the coroner.
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire District 6 Celebrates Volunteer Recruit Firefighter Training Graduation
Lewis County Fire District 6, which serves the rural Chehalis and Adna areas, held a ceremony at the November Fire Commissioner’s meeting on Nov. 22 to recognize its new volunteer fire recruits who completed their fire training. The recruits received their state fire certificates, fire helmet, and district challenge coin at the meeting. Firefighter Mike Goodwillie presented the certificates, Fire Chief Ken Cardinale issued their fire helmets, and the commissioners handed out the district challenge coins.
Chronicle
After Certification, Here’s How Lewis County Elections Shook Out
The Lewis County Auditor’s Office has officially completed ballot tallying and certified the results of the local Nov. 8 general election. This year, out of the county’s 54,557 registered voters, 36,244 ballots were counted, amounting to a local turnout of 66.43%, according to the Nov. 29 county certification. Ninety-nine precincts in Lewis County participated in the election. Statewide election results will be certified by the Secretary of State by Dec. 8.
Seattle City Council likely to increase car tab registration
Seattle drivers could soon be hit with another car tab fee increase. A proposal included in the city council’s version of the next biennial budget would tack another $10 to city car tab fees. If the bill, CB 120459, is passed, the new price increase would bring the Vehicle...
Chronicle
Chehalis Basin Reports ‘Excellent’ Sign-Up Numbers for Gage Alerts
The first line of defense against flooding is not sandbags, but “good, accurate information,” said Scott Boettcher, who works with the Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority. Last month, Boettcher presented https://chehalis.onerain.com, a site that pulls together weather, inundation maps, river forecasts and much more, to various responding agencies...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Chehalis Holds Municipal Elections for Mayor and City Commissioner in December of 1932
Chehalis was scheduled to hold its 1932 municipal elections on Monday, Dec. 5, The Chronicle reported on Saturday, Dec. 3, 1932. “More than usual interest attaches this year to the city election to be held next Monday in Chehalis, and a large vote is expected,” The Chronicle reported. The...
q13fox.com
27 horses seized from Graham property in animal cruelty investigation
GRAHAM, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty situation in Graham. Deputies say they assisted animal control officers with serving a search warrant on a property near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday. The warrant stemmed from an animal cruelty investigation that was launched following a complaint about the treatment of the horses on the property.
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
Chronicle
Cowlitz Tribe Food Sovereignty Report Shows Who Has Access to, Interest in Eating Traditional Tribal Foods
• 525 Cowlitz Indian Tribe members responded to a 2021 survey. • 30% of respondents reported they sometimes feel they don’t have enough food. • 70% of respondents wanted more access to fresh produce, but only 9% participated in the tribe’s garden distribution program. Growing up in Winlock,...
rhscommoner.com
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Criminals Will Have Guns Whether They’re Legal or Not
Letter writer Kimball Shinkosky has missed the point in the letter to the editor published Thursday concerning ownership of "assault weapons" such as the AR-15. The Second Amendment was put in the Constitution to ensure the public could be protected from the government. Does the average person need an AR-15?...
Comments / 0