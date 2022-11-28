It’s pretty aggravating when you’re unable to receive calls on your phone – but, when the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can’t take calls, the phone outage can be a life or death matter. On Thursday, Dec. 1, NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) staff were trying to get the word out that the suicide prevention line was down – and they were publicizing alternative means of communication.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO