UPDATE: Names, details released in Portage Co. fatal shooting

Amherst fatal shooting scene from Nov. 27, 2022. Photo: Brandi Makuski/Point Plover Metro Wire

Police have identified the victim in an apparent weekend homicide as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks, a guest at the Amherst home in which he was fatally shot.

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10263 Yellow Brick Road. Deputies responded and discovered Banks dead inside. A 78-year-old man who lived at the home, Miles W. Bradley, is being held on a preliminary charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Portage County Sheriff’s officials say Banks was visiting a relative who lived at the home with Bradley when a verbal argument ensued between Bradley and Banks’ relative. Police have not specified what prompted the altercation between Bradley and the other individual, whose name and gender were not released.

During the argument, Bradley allegedly armed himself with a handgun and claimed he was planning to kill Banks, police said. Investigators say Banks was in a basement bedroom when the argument broke out and was shot when he began walking up the stairs to investigate.

A fourth person, the homeowner, was also at the scene and called 911 to report the shooting, police said.

Bradley was taken into custody a short time later and taken to the Portage County Jail, where he remains as of early Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have redacted the entire incident report and officials refused to confirm any information to reporters at the scene.

This is a developing story.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.