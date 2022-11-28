Thomas Edward Bonhag, 70 of Seaview Island, Neptune passed away Friday, November 18 2022 at New York Presbyterian Hospital, Manhattan after a valiant battle with bone marrow cancer.

Born in Bronxville, NY, he completed his undergraduate studies at Fordham University and received his MBA from St. John’s University. He went on to work as a Financial Advisor for the Equitable Life Company, New York, NY for many years.

He had resided in Cranford and summered in Spring Lake for many years before becoming a year-round resident of Spring Lake in 1997. In June of 2012, he relocated to Seaview Island, Neptune where he remained until his passing.

After his retirement, Thomas volunteered with the Red Cross in Philadelphia. He deployed to California to assist with wildfires, in addition to several other deployments. Closer to home, he was a lover of animals and a volunteer for the Monmouth County SPCA, Eatontown.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents Herman and Anne (nee Sage) Bonhag and a brother Peter Bonhag.

Surviving is his devoted wife of 39 years Cornelia Lyons Bonhag, and his siblings Fred, Bill, Mary Bonhag and Betsy Bonhag- Hansen. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday November 30, 2022 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm and 6:00pm – 8:00pm at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:30am at St. Catharine’s Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762.

Flowers, or donations to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, or the American Red Cross are appreciated by the family in honor of Tom.

