VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Green Dot is inviting you to join them in December for their campaign to “Give a Green Dot,” this holiday season. Giving a Green Dot means making small decisions every day that help keep our community safe. Green Dots are the little choices we each make to watch out for one another in our community and to make clear that we in Valley City don’t tolerate violence.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO