valleynewslive.com
Gas prices drop below $3 in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some gas stations in the Fargo-Moorhead area dropped below $3 Friday for the first time in several months. The average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota is currently $3.23. Across the river in Minnesota, it’s listed as $3.26. According to...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Green Dot Invites You To Join Them
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Green Dot is inviting you to join them in December for their campaign to “Give a Green Dot,” this holiday season. Giving a Green Dot means making small decisions every day that help keep our community safe. Green Dots are the little choices we each make to watch out for one another in our community and to make clear that we in Valley City don’t tolerate violence.
valleynewslive.com
‘Light Up the Night’ in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo is ringing in the holiday season on Thursday evening. The annual Light Up the Night event is happening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the POW-MIA Plaza on Sheyenne Street. There will be carolers from local high schools, crafts and free refreshments as...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police, BCA block off home near Village Green Golf Course
(Moorhead, MN) -- Very few details are known after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they first responded to a disturbance at the home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south around midnight.
valleynewslive.com
Holiday Lights Parade in Fargo-Moorhead on Saturday
FARGO-MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - Downtown Moorhead and Fargo will be busy Saturday night for the annual Holiday Lights Parade. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade will proceed into downtown Fargo and end on 4th Avenue with floats turning east toward 2nd Street North in Fargo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU students produce historical film on Battle Lake, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University public history students have produced a documentary film, “The Branches of Battle Lake: The Colehour Family, Prospect House, and Local Resort History.” The project depicting the history of Battle Lake, Minnesota, as part of the Digital History course taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
valleynewslive.com
Hector International Airport doubling parking capacity
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Air travelers will soon have more parking options at Hector International Airport in Fargo. The airport is looking to double its capacity. The plan includes adding a parking lot to the east side with 363 spaces; the current economy lot has 323. The addition is part of an effort to address growing demand and ease congestion.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds of students to perform at Concordia Christmas Concert
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly 300 students are warming up for the 96th annual Concordia College Christmas Concert. “Star of Bethlehem, Lead Us to Peace” will be performed Friday, December 2-Sunday, December 4. The concert is at Concordia’s Memorial Auditorium at the following dates an times:...
valleynewslive.com
Residents reminded to stay off iced-over retention ponds and Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire crews spent Friday afternoon brushing up on their ice-rescue training in a local retention pond. Officials are reminding residents to stay off iced-over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River. “There is simply no safe ice,” Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.”...
valleynewslive.com
Lidgerwood retirement home looking for donations to keep open until new ownership
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Lidgerwood retirement center is looking for help as they work to stay open until the facility goes under new ownership. Dakota Estates was expected to close due to a lack of revenue. It was also alleged there was a misappropriation of funds by...
valleynewslive.com
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Magnuson said the public...
KELOLAND TV
Fargo police searching for missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. 23-year-old Salacia Jewett last contacted family and friends from a hotel on November 19th. Police believe she may be driving a black BMW. Jewett is 5’6 and 120 pounds...
valleynewslive.com
Residents encouraged to share opinions on housing needs in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Governments (FM Metro COG) is studying housing needs in the Moorhead and the FM area. Residents are encouraged to participate in a 13-question survey to provide their feedback. The survey’s goal is to help with decision-making around housing needs...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Featured: Solid Waste Department
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Solid Waste Department Recycling Coordinator Jen Pickett spoke with WDAY Radio about their private and commercial solid waste pickup services, where the materials end up, and how they are powering homes in Fargo. Garbage, Landfill, and Recycling. One of the primary purposes of Fargo's Solid Waste...
kvrr.com
Update: Police ask for help in locating Moorhead homicide suspect
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police are asking for assistance in locating a possible suspect in connection with a homicide. Police are looking for 25-year-old James Kollie, Jr. who may be driving the victim’s black 2016 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plate HFE-185. Police were called Thursday around...
valleynewslive.com
‘Winter Celebration of the Arts’ at MSUM
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for something fun to do tonight, MSUM is hosting its ‘Winter Celebration of the Arts’. It starts at 7:30 pm at the Center for Arts. Students and staff will showcase their talents through music, poetry, film, video game...
valleynewslive.com
Barnesville Trojans win first state championship
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time ever, the Barnesville Football team will be coming home with a State Championship Trophy. The Trojans defeated the Chatfield Gophers 35-20 in U.S. Bank Stadium to win the Class AA Title. It’s Barnesville’s first title after nine State Tournament appearances,...
kvrr.com
Football Player Injured In Game in Moorhead In September Finally Going Home
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KVRR) — A high school football player injured in a game in Moorhead back in September is finally going home. The family of Conner Erickson wrote on CaringBridge that he has spent the last few months doing physical therapy at Mayo Clinic. They say Conner still has...
valleynewslive.com
Wyndmere custodian makes final sweep through school hallways
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After more than 20 years serving the Wyndmere School District, a support staff member is ready to enjoy retirement. Head Custodian Randy Smykowski took his last sweep through the hallways this week. Students lined the halls and clapped to give him a proper send-off.
