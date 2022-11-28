Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported ($$$) that the Braves have checked in on Oakland’s star catcher Sean Murphy and are drawing interest on Manny Pina. Rosenthal gauges the probability of the Braves actually making a move for Murphy as “slim”, but used this as an example of front offices being thorough in exploring all options to improve their team in the offseason. It should come as no surprise to Braves fans that Alex Anthopoulos is used as an example for this, given his tendency to find creative solutions for adding the same value to the team as some expensive options for the cost of minimal resources.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO