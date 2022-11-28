Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is in the hospital with pneumonia. In a tweet Friday, the governor's press secretary said he went to the doctor Thursday, thinking it was the flu. He has since been admitted to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution" and is is responding to treatment.
WHAS 11
Search for killer who murdered four Idaho students still ongoing
The search for a killer is now into its third week. Police say they have hundreds of tips and evidence, but still no suspects listed or murder weapon found.
