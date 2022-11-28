ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS 11

Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is in the hospital with pneumonia. In a tweet Friday, the governor's press secretary said he went to the doctor Thursday, thinking it was the flu. He has since been admitted to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution" and is is responding to treatment.
