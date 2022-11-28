Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'got a little cocky' before FTX collapsed
CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of now-bankrupt FTX, has fallen from the peak of crypto celebrity, but he's not going quietly. In back-to-back interviews, he's portrayed himself as a clumsy and repentant businessman. "I think I got a little cocky — I mean, more than a little bit,"...
Casting Call: Seeking people to party like it's 1999 this week
Productions in the film and television industry have returned, and this page will regularly present job opportunities in front of and behind the camera.
WRAL
Pepsi wants you to drink soda mixed with milk this holiday season
CNN — 'Tis the season to mix milk into your soda. According to Pepsi, anyway. Pepsi launched a campaign Thursday encouraging customers to try the combination and use the hashtag #PilkandCookies (as in Pepsi plus milk) to showcase their Santa-friendly concoctions. Those who participate in the online challenge running through Christmas Day will have the chance to win cash.
Comments / 0