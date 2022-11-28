ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Sam Bankman-Fried says he 'got a little cocky' before FTX collapsed

CNN — Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of now-bankrupt FTX, has fallen from the peak of crypto celebrity, but he's not going quietly. In back-to-back interviews, he's portrayed himself as a clumsy and repentant businessman. "I think I got a little cocky — I mean, more than a little bit,"...
WRAL

Pepsi wants you to drink soda mixed with milk this holiday season

CNN — 'Tis the season to mix milk into your soda. According to Pepsi, anyway. Pepsi launched a campaign Thursday encouraging customers to try the combination and use the hashtag #PilkandCookies (as in Pepsi plus milk) to showcase their Santa-friendly concoctions. Those who participate in the online challenge running through Christmas Day will have the chance to win cash.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy