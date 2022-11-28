Read full article on original website
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Americans face the Netherlands
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic became an American star with the winning goal — and the injury he got while scoring it — that lifted the United States into the round of 16 at the World Cup. He injured his pelvic bone, Pulisic insisted, when he...
Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup
The USMNT is through to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup and will lock horns with a strong Netherlands side on Saturday. But in their final group stage game, Gregg Berhalter’s men were dealt a scare when main man Christian Pulisic suffered a worrying injury against Iran. While he finished out the […] The post Christian Pulisic gets official USMNT injury update ahead of Netherlands matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch
The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
Team Liquid’s Korean Speaking LCS 2023 Roster
Team Liquid is looking to build an all-Korean speaking League of Legends roster for the upcoming LCS 2023 season with three World Champions. Edited December 2, 2022: Team Liquid has officially revealed their whole roster for 2023. Team Liquid LoL LCS 2023 Roster Top Lane Park “Summit” Woo-tae is Liquid’s top laner for 2023. The […] The post Team Liquid’s Korean Speaking LCS 2023 Roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
World Cup Odds: Netherlands vs. USA prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022
The Netherlands and the USA have advanced to the Knockout Stage and will clash in Round 16 on Saturday. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Netherlands-USA prediction and pick. The Netherlands advanced to the Knockout Stage by winning two and drawing once. Ultimately, they defeated Senegal 2-0, drew with Ecuador 1-1, and […] The post World Cup Odds: Netherlands vs. USA prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brittney Griner release from Russia before end of 2022 hits Kremlin roadblock
Reports emerged on Wednesday that Brittney Griner’s release from prison before the end of the year had become a real possibility. This was after a Russian diplomat revealed that negotiations between Russia and the United States government on a potential prisoner swap could come to fruition before 2022 ends. Unfortunately, the Kremlin has poured some […] The post Brittney Griner release from Russia before end of 2022 hits Kremlin roadblock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
