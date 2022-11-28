Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Death investigation underway following grisly discovery
PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
25newsnow.com
Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
Scott’s Law: Illinois Police report 3 crashes in a single day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate crashes involving violations of the state’s Move Over Law (otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”) in a 24-hour period. According to police, the first happened on November 29th on I-70 near Vandalia, Fayette County, involving an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) vehicle. The second […]
1470 WMBD
Victim identified in fatal accident near Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman who was hit by an SUV while she tried to cross the street near the Peoria Civic Center likely died instantly. That’s according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, who says he pronounced Jayne English, 77, dead at the scene of the accident Wednesday near the drop-off lane of the Peoria Civic Center.
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka police looking for missing teen
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Eureka Police Dept. is asking for public help in locating a missing 16-year-old female, Emily M. Thomas. According to the Eureka Police Dept. Facebook page, she is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long pink hair. Thomas was last seen on Nov. 29 at approximately 4:30 a.m. near S. Vennum St. Eureka, but could be in the Perry Spring St. area in Peoria.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Crash of 2 SUVs turns fatal in northwest Peoria
UPDATE (9:50 P.M.) - Peoria Police provide more details in a news release, saying one of the drivers was thrown from the sport utility vehicle she was driving, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other driver also went to the hospital, but police said that person’s...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Peoria car crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman has been pronounced dead resulting from a vehicle collision at Orange Prairie Road and Rt 150. Peoria Police responded to the site of the accident just before 4:30 Wednesday after a report that a car had rolled over and ejected a passenger. Orange Prairie...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts from local car dealership
PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria men are under arrest after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off cars at a local dealership. Both Charles Foster, 44, and Derrick Kline, 30, face at least six counts each of Possession of Stolen Vehicle Parts. It started early Monday morning,...
Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges
Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
Central Illinois Proud
Accident closes University at War Memorial in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police and Fire Department have shut down the northbound lanes of University St. at War Memorial Dr. for an accident. Multiple police cars and a fire truck are on scene.
1470 WMBD
Grand Jury indicts Peoria man in connection with October shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been indicted by a county grand jury on three felony charges following a shooting incident almost two months ago. The grand jury filed counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, and Possession of a Weapon Without a Valid FOID Card against Luis Cardenas, 23.
Galesburg authorities: Fire that destroyed unoccupied bar Saturday was intentional
GALESBURG, Ill. — A fire that destroyed an old Galesburg bar early Saturday morning may have been set intentionally, according to the Galesburg Fire Department. At about 3:18 a.m. on Nov. 26, all three fire stations and 11 on-duty personnel responded to 2051 Grand Avenue after a building was found engulfed in flames.
Accident closes I-74 near Galesburg for nearly 3 hours. Here’s what happened
A rollover crash involving a semi tractor trailer shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 74 north of Galesburg for nearly three hours on Tuesday evening. According to Illinois State Police, District 7 Patrol responded to a single vehicle personal injury traffic crash involving a commercial motor vehicle near milepost 41 eastbound in Knox County at approximately 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. The driver reported that due to severe crosswinds, he lost control of his vehicle which then overturned. The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
wlds.com
Cass Authorities Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect
The Beardstown Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are in search of a suspect from an armed robbery from last Monday night. The Cass County Star Gazette reports that a male suspect, approximately in their 20s or 30s, wearing black clothing and a black face covering entered the Stoplight Liquor Store, located at the junction of Illinois Route 125 and Arenzville Road, at 7:57PM on Monday, November 21st.
foxillinois.com
New solar farm to be built in Sangamon and Morgan County
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new solar farm will be built in Sangamon County and parts of Morgan County. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm will be the largest solar project in Illinois and one of the largest in the Midwest. Construction for it recently started a few weeks...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police arrest suspect in ‘accidental’ shooting of 2-year old child
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have arrested a man after authorities say a two-year old child was accidentally shot Thanksgiving evening. Police said Friday they arrested Jordan Parker for endangering the life and health of a child. The shooting happened in a home in the 400 block of...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria fishing company working to increase accessibility to Copi
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Each year, an estimated 20 to 50 million Copi fish are being harvested from the Illinois River. Source Freshwater, an East Peoria fishing company, hoped to make a change in consumers’ diets to help combat this population problem. The Department of Natural Resources...
wcbu.org
Foodborne illness outbreak under investigation by Tazewell County Health Department
Health authorities in Tazewell County are investigating a foodborne illness outbreak stemming from a Washington restaurant. As of Monday afternoon, Tazewell County Health Department officials said 155 had reported symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, stomachaches, and body aches after dining at the Monical's Pizza in the Cherry Tree Shopping Center. Tazewell...
