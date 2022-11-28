ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sacramento News & Review

17 Million California renters have no pull in Sacramento. A new caucus aims to fix that

Inside the latest, smallest group in the California Legislature. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. One of California’s largest constituencies carries almost no weight within the halls of power in Sacramento. Assemblymember Matt Haney, who walks those halls on...
A journalist’s view: ‘Maybe if we’re quiet, the reporter will go away’

I tell journalism students going into public relations about best practices for dealing with negative information related to their company or government agency:. Release the information yourself, and do it early; accept responsibility; put your best foot forward, and explain mitigating factors; do what you can to shape the narrative. Be fast, honest and persistent.
Who are the Californians bankrolling election deniers?

Billionaire Trump backer Peter Thiel leads the pack. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. Despite being solidly Democratic for decades, California contributes more money to the GOP than any state other than Florida. This election cycle, much of that funding is going to members of one of the GOP’s most extreme clubs: election deniers.
Sacramento News & Review

