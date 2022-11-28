Read full article on original website
After 20-year battle, feds agree to remove dams on Klamath River
Tribes, fishermen and environmental groups get collective win so that fish can swim free again. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, has unanimously approved its staff recommendation to surrender the license for the four lower PacifiCorp dams on the Klamath River in California and Oregon – and begin the dam removal process.
What’s next for sports betting in California?
After stockpiling nearly half a billion dollars in campaign cash and inundating Californians with ads, the pitched — and sometimes confusing — battle over sports betting drew to a close on Tuesday evening. The upshot? Nothing changes. Voters rejected two separate measures to legalize sports betting — and...
17 Million California renters have no pull in Sacramento. A new caucus aims to fix that
Inside the latest, smallest group in the California Legislature. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. One of California’s largest constituencies carries almost no weight within the halls of power in Sacramento. Assemblymember Matt Haney, who walks those halls on...
Digging into a massacre: Indigenous people say a lithium mine project in the West will desecrate a sacred site
As a mining company waits for an archeological report regarding a site where Native Americans were massacred in 1865, tribal leaders worry about the long-term effects of the proposed lithium mine. Work at the Thacker Pass Lithium Mine Project is scheduled to begin this fall after archeologists surveyed the area...
A journalist’s view: ‘Maybe if we’re quiet, the reporter will go away’
I tell journalism students going into public relations about best practices for dealing with negative information related to their company or government agency:. Release the information yourself, and do it early; accept responsibility; put your best foot forward, and explain mitigating factors; do what you can to shape the narrative. Be fast, honest and persistent.
Who are the Californians bankrolling election deniers?
Billionaire Trump backer Peter Thiel leads the pack. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. Despite being solidly Democratic for decades, California contributes more money to the GOP than any state other than Florida. This election cycle, much of that funding is going to members of one of the GOP’s most extreme clubs: election deniers.
A Workers’ Guide to wage theft: What to do if your boss steals your wages
Wage theft is common in low-wage industries in California. Tens of thousands of workers — in restaurants, nail salons, warehouses, farms, car washes and other industries – lose out on millions of dollars in stolen wages each year. Wage theft happens when employers deliberately pay workers below the...
