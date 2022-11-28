Read full article on original website
Prepare for Christmas in Downtown Manteo; Holiday festivities begin tonight!
Christmas in Manteo is something everyone should have the opportunity to experience: The twinkling of the lights, the scenic views of historic downtown in conjunction with holiday decor, and of course, the merriment that comes with uniting to commemorate the happiest time of year during the annual Christmas parade. The start of these celebrations begins tonight, Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m. with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.
Enjoy a hearty ‘Breakfast with Santa’ this Sunday at Sea Ranch Resort
This weekend, Santa Claus will be setting aside those cookies and opting for something a bit more nutritious instead! Children and their families are invited to Village Realty’s “Breakfast with Santa” event this Sunday, December 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mr. C will be visiting...
Parks & Recreation Northern Beach Division releases December 2022 Pickleball schedule
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department has released their December 2022 Pickleball Schedule:. The Dare County Parks & Recreation – Northern Beach Division pickleball courts are located at Family Recreation Park (602 Mustian Street Kill Devil Hills, NC) and inside the Dare County Youth Center at Family Recreation Park.
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Beach Road Bottle Shop
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on November 17th for Beach Road Bottle Shop, 1006 S. Virginia Dare Trail #4, Kill Devil Hills. Bob Peele, Past Chair of the Board of Directors, and Director, of Wanchese Marine Industrial Park...
Kizen Alexander Saunders
Kizen Alexander Saunders life started on April 16, 1989. He passed on November 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC. What can I say? He loved his fellow Aries people! He graduated Manteo High School and he loved his family. We all know that to experience Kizen’s presence was to experience music...
Teresa Ruth Hawley
Teresa Ruth Hawley, 92, of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Teresa was born in Burlington, Vermont on April 3, 1930, the youngest of four children, to Emil and Florence Moore. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and attended Trinity College in Burlington. Teresa married Fred W. Hawley on February 13, 1954 in Winooski, VT.
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for November 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of Old Lighthouse Road, Buxton. Household. items reported stolen from a residence. Under investigation. November 7, 2022. Larceny of Firearm. 900 block of Bernice Ave, Roanoke Island. Handgun reported stolen...
