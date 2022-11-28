Christmas in Manteo is something everyone should have the opportunity to experience: The twinkling of the lights, the scenic views of historic downtown in conjunction with holiday decor, and of course, the merriment that comes with uniting to commemorate the happiest time of year during the annual Christmas parade. The start of these celebrations begins tonight, Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m. with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

MANTEO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO