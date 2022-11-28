ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

Prepare for Christmas in Downtown Manteo; Holiday festivities begin tonight!

Christmas in Manteo is something everyone should have the opportunity to experience: The twinkling of the lights, the scenic views of historic downtown in conjunction with holiday decor, and of course, the merriment that comes with uniting to commemorate the happiest time of year during the annual Christmas parade. The start of these celebrations begins tonight, Friday, December 2, at 6 p.m. with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.
MANTEO, NC
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Beach Road Bottle Shop

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on November 17th for Beach Road Bottle Shop, 1006 S. Virginia Dare Trail #4, Kill Devil Hills. Bob Peele, Past Chair of the Board of Directors, and Director, of Wanchese Marine Industrial Park...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Kizen Alexander Saunders

Kizen Alexander Saunders life started on April 16, 1989. He passed on November 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC. What can I say? He loved his fellow Aries people! He graduated Manteo High School and he loved his family. We all know that to experience Kizen’s presence was to experience music...
MANTEO, NC
Teresa Ruth Hawley

Teresa Ruth Hawley, 92, of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Teresa was born in Burlington, Vermont on April 3, 1930, the youngest of four children, to Emil and Florence Moore. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and attended Trinity College in Burlington. Teresa married Fred W. Hawley on February 13, 1954 in Winooski, VT.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for November 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of Old Lighthouse Road, Buxton. Household. items reported stolen from a residence. Under investigation. November 7, 2022. Larceny of Firearm. 900 block of Bernice Ave, Roanoke Island. Handgun reported stolen...
DARE COUNTY, NC

