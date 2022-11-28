Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Negaunee students hold final rehearsal before ‘Scrooge the Musical’ performances
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, Negaunee High School students are set to put on four performances of the ‘Scrooge the Musical.’. On Thursday night, the students gathered for one final rehearsal prior to showtime. Play participants began their practice with a performance of ‘Thank You Very Much (Reprise)’ which is the final song from the musical.
WLUC
NMU’s new cosmetology department gives students real salon experience
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This semester, students in Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology department have a brand new space to learn and grow in. Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to the full-service salon located inside the Northern Center. The new location is a much welcomed and...
WLUC
Jeffrey’s restaurant highlights giving season with third ‘Giving Tree’ event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last month, Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette started its third annual “Giving Tree” program. On Thursday, we checked back in on what the progress looked like. Right now, at Jeffrey’s restaurant, you can come in and take a tag off the tree and begin shopping for a lucky child. On the tag, there will be a few lines of information. The child’s gender and age will be listed along with their wants and needs. Owner Jeff Erickson said this year looks promising.
WLUC
Marquette library to host winter wonderland walkthrough
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is hosting a Christmas-themed open house on Saturday. Cookies, drinks and piano recitals will be provided at the library from 9:30 a.m. til 4:00 p.m. Dozens of trees have been decorated for the occasion. Library Director Andrea Ingmire said there is a wide variety of decorations for each tree.
WLUC
UP Children’s Museum hosts 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum hosted its 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction Thursday. The auction was in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Local celebrities put handmade art pieces up for bid including everything from furniture to food. This year, artists were selected from the “All-Star” lineup of former artists to honor the museum’s former director Nheena Weyer Ittner.
WLUC
Marquette galleries, studios hold holiday art tour
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ten different art locations or studios around Marquette held art sales and demos to help check off participants’ holiday shopping lists. The City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture held its First Thursdays Holiday Art Tour Thursday evening. Wintergreen Hill is the newest gallery...
WLUC
Marquette BLP extends holiday lights contest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The deadline for the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) Lighting contest has been extended to Dec. 9. The contest is intended to promote the community and help get people into the holiday spirit. MBLP Administration Services Manager and Lighting Contest Coordinator Matt Zavislak reminds...
WLUC
Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging showcases new building with after-hours event
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -- The Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging hosted its last business after-hours event of the year Wednesday. This event was held at the Ishpeming Multi-Purpose Senior Center. The new building is only a year old. The commission is celebrating 40 years of service to the community. Senior Center Executive Director Ashley Roberts talked about this event’s main goal.
WLUC
TV6 Christmas Craft Show kicks off in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Craft show kicked off Friday night in Marquette. The Northern Michigan University Superior Dome is filled with 300 booths and vendors. Shoppers can find a host of one-of-a-kind items from paintings to metalwork, woodwork, clothing, decorations, jewelry, maple syrup and more. One vendor,...
WLUC
Marquette County renames center after late veteran
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Department of Veteran Affairs is renaming its facility after a late veteran. A dedication was held Friday afternoon at the Veterans Affairs office. The facility is now named the Col. George T. LaBlonde Jr. Veterans Service Center. LaBlonde’s son George LaBlonde, III said the dedication is fitting.
WLUC
Christmas in the Village returns to Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba Christmas tradition returned Friday to the U.P. State Fairgrounds and you can check it out again Saturday. The Antique Village takes you back in time with old-fashioned stores and atmosphere. But this time, it’s Christmas. “Hopefully we get a few snowflakes. We don’t...
WLUC
Women’s Center end of the year fundraising
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of the year is upon us, but it is not too late to donate to support a local cause. The Women’s Center of Marquette has just launched their final donation campaign of the year. The Women’s Center has a plethora of options for...
WLUC
Sunday fundraiser to help bring lost dogs home
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, a group is fundraising to make it easier to find lost dogs in the central U.P. A “Bring them Home” event on Sunday will raise money to buy large live traps to catch bigger dogs on the loose. The traps would go to animal shelters in Alger and Delta counties, as well as the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.
WLUC
Marquette’s Sage & Spry offers new services among new ownership
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sage & Spry on South Front Street in Marquette was originally opened over eight years ago by Angie Kates. The business has been sold to Jake Lemerand this past summer and will continue to be locally owned and operated. “It’s been a long time coming. About...
WLUC
Lakeview Elementary contributes to TV6 Canathon
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. elementary school is making a difference in its community. United Steelworkers Local 4974 visited Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee to collect the school’s Canathon contributions. Steelworkers snaked the halls encouraging students to help fill carts with cans. After vising the elementary school, they went to Negaunee Middle School to pick up cans before dropping everything off at St. Vincent De Paul.
WLUC
Ahmed Shriners to host Feztival of Trees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Christmas celebration is coming to Marquette. Marquette’s first-ever Feztival of Trees will take over the Masonic Center beginning this weekend. Participants will stroll through a winter wonderland full of raffles, gift bags, Christmas trees and wreaths. U.P. businesses and organizations donated trees complete with decorations and gifts that will be raffled off to participants. Proceeds from the event will go to Ahmed Shrine to benefit Shrine hospitals.
WLUC
Rekindle the Spirit returns to Munising to spread Christmas cheer
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising’s Rekindle the Spirit was back in-person Thursday night for the first time since the pandemic. With plenty of decorations and activities downtown, families had a chance to go for a horse-drawn wagon ride, take photos with Santa and make Christmas memories. “This is really...
WLUC
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity dedicates 108th house
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is continuing to help families achieve homeownership. The nonprofit dedicated its 108th house in the last 30 years Wednesday evening. The house on Woodland Avenue in Marquette is the brand-new home to a mother and her two sons. Homeowner, Angela Flynn...
WLUC
Nonprofit provides diapers for families in need
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is providing diapers and wipes to families in need. The diaper bank program is hosted by Community Action Alger Marquette (CAAM). Families in need with a child who is three years or younger can visit the bank located at the CAAM office in Marquette Township.
WLUC
Michigan veteran homes’ ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ brings joy to veterans around the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Veteran Homes’ ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ encourages Michiganders to spread holiday cheer by sending a card or letter to veteran members. “The ongoing pandemic has limited attendance at our activities and led us to be more cautious about attending large community...
Comments / 0