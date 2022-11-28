ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bailey Zimmerman Says He’s Not REALLY Against Falling in Love

Bailey Zimmerman delivers a scorching take-down of romance in his Billboard Country Airplay Top 10 hit, "Fall in Love" -- but he says that the song isn't quite that simple. "It's kind of more than that, I feel like. It's just the feeling right after she leaves, or right after she does something stupid, you feel like you never wanna fall in love again, you know? So it's more like, right in the moment, that feeling," he explains to Taste of Country Night's Evan Paul at the CMA Awards Radio Row.
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]

Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
NASHVILLE, TN
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms He’s Engaged to ‘Musical Soul Mate’ Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged! The 61-year-old country singer and actor tells People that he is set to marry 34-year-old Australian singer Firerose, confirming rumors that have been swirling for weeks. Who Is Billy Ray Cyrus' Fiancee, Firerose?. Firerose is a singer-songwriter who originally hails from Sydney, Australia. She grew...
Thomas Rhett’s Wife Rounds Up ‘All My Littles’ — Dogs Included — For a Holiday Pic [Photo]

As the holiday weekend winds down, Thomas Rhett and his family are still giving thanks. The singer's wife, Lauren Akins, shared a sweet family photo on Saturday (Nov. 26) that features all four of the couple's kids, and their two dogs to boot. Kona and Cash -- a Catahoula Leopard dog and chocolate lab, respectively -- pose on either side of the children in the photograph. Five-year-old Ada James, seven-year-old Willa Gray and two-year-old Lennon Love stand together in the photo, with Willa holding the youngest member of the crew: One-year-old Lillie Carolina.
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]

Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
