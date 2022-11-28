Read full article on original website
As the holiday weekend winds down, Thomas Rhett and his family are still giving thanks. The singer's wife, Lauren Akins, shared a sweet family photo on Saturday (Nov. 26) that features all four of the couple's kids, and their two dogs to boot. Kona and Cash -- a Catahoula Leopard dog and chocolate lab, respectively -- pose on either side of the children in the photograph. Five-year-old Ada James, seven-year-old Willa Gray and two-year-old Lennon Love stand together in the photo, with Willa holding the youngest member of the crew: One-year-old Lillie Carolina.
Thomas Rhett’s Wife Gave Him the Sweetest Anniversary Gift — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022
This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Blake Shelton’s Hallmark Movie: How to Watch ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’
Blake Shelton’s fifth installment of the Hallmark Come Home For Christmas franchise is streaming now. The country music singer helped... The post Blake Shelton’s Hallmark Movie: How to Watch ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ appeared first on Outsider.
How the Eagles Soared Again With Their Final Studio Album, ‘Long Road Out of Eden’
The Eagles hadn't put out a new studio album in nearly 30 years when they released Long Road Out of Eden in 2007, but they proved their staying power when the album soared to the top of the charts and scored multiple hits. Why Did the Eagles Break Up?. Both...
Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party
Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
Watch Morgan Wallen’s Personal ‘Thought You Should Know’ Video Featuring Mom Lesli
Morgan Wallen has tugged at a lot of heartstrings with his new single "Thought You Should Know." Now, he's taking it a step further by including the inspiration behind the song in the music video: His mother, Lesli Wallen. The video is deeply personal, just like the song. It opens...
Pink Delivers Stunning Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at the AMAs [Watch]
The American Music Awards paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on Sunday night (Nov. 20) and tapped pop megastar Pink to do the honors. Donning a champagne beaded gown with feather trim, Pink effortlessly sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," an iconic breakout from Newton-John's most beloved work, 1978's Grease.
Reba McEntire Shares Heartbreaking Loss of Her ‘Life Companion’ Dog, Riddler
Reba McEntire turned to social media on Friday (Nov. 18) to share the heartbreaking loss of her "life companion" — her dog Riddler, who died on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after a short battle with lymphoma. The country icon posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend and Big Sky...
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
Kane Brown Joins the Lineup for the Pre-Super Bowl Music Festival
Kane Brown is joining an all-genre lineup for the 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest early next year. The country star will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11 — the last day in the three-day event — on a bill topped by pop rock act Imagine Dragons. Taking...
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Scotty McCreery Has Activated Dad Mode: See His Adorable Father-Son Moment
Scotty McCreery has been a father for less than a month, but it's safe to say he is already bonded with his son, Avery. The singer has shared several photos on social media enjoying lie with his little man, who arrived on Oct. 24, with the latest coming from a family beach trip.
Charles Kelley Shares New Song That’s a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’ [Listen]
Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol." "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a...
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning. The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same...
Here’s How You Can Win a Trip to Experience Morgan Wallen in Concert in 2023
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’
Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms He’s Engaged to ‘Musical Soul Mate’ Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged! The 61-year-old country singer and actor tells People that he is set to marry 34-year-old Australian singer Firerose, confirming rumors that have been swirling for weeks. Who Is Billy Ray Cyrus' Fiancee, Firerose?. Firerose is a singer-songwriter who originally hails from Sydney, Australia. She grew...
Toby Keith Hopes to Get Back to Performing After ‘Debilitating’ Cancer Battle
In his first interview since he revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis in June, Toby Keith took a measured, but optimistic, long view of his future and eventual return to the road. "I'm thinking about getting back to fightin' shape," the singer explains to CMT Hot 20 Countdown's Cody Alan. "I...
