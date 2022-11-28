ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett’s Wife Rounds Up ‘All My Littles’ — Dogs Included — For a Holiday Pic [Photo]

As the holiday weekend winds down, Thomas Rhett and his family are still giving thanks. The singer's wife, Lauren Akins, shared a sweet family photo on Saturday (Nov. 26) that features all four of the couple's kids, and their two dogs to boot. Kona and Cash -- a Catahoula Leopard dog and chocolate lab, respectively -- pose on either side of the children in the photograph. Five-year-old Ada James, seven-year-old Willa Gray and two-year-old Lennon Love stand together in the photo, with Willa holding the youngest member of the crew: One-year-old Lillie Carolina.
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022

This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Dolly Parton to Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus' second-annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special is getting a dose of country royalty this year, thanks to a co-hosting appearance from the one and only Dolly Parton. Parton — who, famously, is Cyrus' godmother — will co-host the show with the singer-songwriter during the 2022-2023 iteration of...
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]

Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning. The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same...
Here’s How You Can Win a Trip to Experience Morgan Wallen in Concert in 2023

2022 is coming to a close, and as you look forward to the new year--why not look forward to a chance to experience one of Country's biggest stars in concert?. We're giving you a chance to see Morgan Wallen LIVE in 2023. We'll fly you and your bestie to a to-be-determined city to catch Morgan in concert--we'll cover your airfare, your hotel, your concert tickets, AND we'll throw in $500 in spending money, too!
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms He’s Engaged to ‘Musical Soul Mate’ Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged! The 61-year-old country singer and actor tells People that he is set to marry 34-year-old Australian singer Firerose, confirming rumors that have been swirling for weeks. Who Is Billy Ray Cyrus' Fiancee, Firerose?. Firerose is a singer-songwriter who originally hails from Sydney, Australia. She grew...
