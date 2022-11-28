The Top Twenty Five

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Houston (45) 6-0 1534 2
2. Texas (8) 5-0 1467 4
3. Virginia (2) 5-0 1408 5
4. Arizona 6-0 1341 14
5. Purdue (8) 6-0 1307 24
6. Baylor 5-1 1111 7
7. Creighton 6-1 1100 10
8. UConn 8-0 1099 20
9. Kansas 6-1 990 3
10. Indiana 6-0 938 11
11. Arkansas 5-1 860 9
11. Alabama 6-1 860 18
13. Tennessee 5-1 848 22
14. Gonzaga 5-2 845 6
15. Auburn 7-0 733 13
16. Illinois 5-1 643 16
17. Duke 6-2 614 8
18. North Carolina 5-2 541 1
19. Kentucky 4-2 472 15
20. Michigan St. 5-2 469 12
21. UCLA 5-2 346 19
22. Maryland 6-0 282 23
23. Iowa St. 5-1 198 -
24. San Diego St. 4-2 189 17
25. Ohio St. 5-1 108 -

Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Coll of Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi St. 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, UNLV 6, Arizona St 6, Wisconsin 6, Miami 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas St 1, Virginia Tech 1, St. John's 1.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

