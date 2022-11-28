Seasons creepings! Have a metal Christmas with these goth Etsy decorations on offer this Cyber Monday

With the holidays around the corner, there's no better time than now to kick off your Christmas shopping and get gifts ticked off lists. Plus, we've even found a selection of gothic/metal decorations to help get you into the festive spirit, now available on Etsy in their Cyber Monday sale. The deal ends pretty soon however, so be sure to act fast.

While you're at it, EMP have a selection of metal AF band Christmas jumpers in stock, and Vans' current sale is full of some ideal stocking fillers, such as socks, belts and sneakers.

Check out some of our favourite Etsy decorations below on sale this Cyber Monday.

Merry Crypmas baubles: Were £3.99 , now £3.59

Etsy creator MyDarkenedSoul is offering 10% off their one-of-a-kind gothic baubles, with phrases including Season's Creepings, Eat, Drink and Be Scary, Merry Cryptmas, Have Yourself a Spooky Little Christmas, May Your Days Be Merry and Fright and Happy Horrordays. Personally, we want them all. View Deal

Personalised goth Christmas stocking: £12 , now £9.60 We're huge fans of this black Christmas stocking made from acrylic yarn. Featuring a skull pattern in black and white, this decorative piece can also be personalised with your own name or message along the top, although, we quite like the example message of 'Seasons Creepings' ourselves. Take it home now with 20% off. View Deal

Heavy metal bauble: Was £7 , now £5.25

Buy a pack of four tree ornaments embellished with the phrase 'Merry Christmas' in a death metal font, now with 25% off. For extra metal baubles for your metal tree, buy a pack of eight, also included in the offer at a price of £7.50, and have a very metal Christmas indeed. View Deal

Embroidered bats bauble: Was £7.50 , now £6.37

Calling all goths, it's time to spook up your tree with these totally adorable bat ornaments, made from embroidered fabric on bamboo hoops. The seller has a selection of designs over on their page , including Seasons Creepings, Hail Santa, Merry Gothmass and more. View Deal

Heavy metal Christmas card: Was £3 , now £2.25

Made by the same seller who creates the death metal baubles, these metal AF cards are a totally great way to spread festive cheer in your own gloriously bleak way, now with 25% off. Also available in different colour schemes and sizes. View Deal

Glass Krampus ornament: Was £20.73 , now £17.62

Summon the true spirit of Christmas with this bestselling Krampus ornament, made entirely by glass and hand painted to bring the devilish child-stealing creature to life. Place it pride of place on your Christmas tree for just £17.62, a whole 15% off it's original price. View Deal

