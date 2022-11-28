Read full article on original website
‘The Voice': Soul Singer Kim Cruse Slays a Willie Nelson Classic [Watch]
Kim Cruse has not previously delved into the country genre during her run on Season 22 of The Voice. But that all changed on Monday night (Nov. 21), when she competed for a chance to enter the coveted Top 10. The Texas-born powerhouse, who belongs to Team Legend, delivered an...
Lainey Wilson Surprises Fans With New Song in Latest Episode of ‘Yellowstone’ [Listen]
Lainey Wilson managed to pull a fast one on her fans in the most recent episode of Yellowstone, as she debuted another new song. However, this time around she wasn't on camera singing. During Episode 4 on Sunday (Nov. 27), a previously unheard song titled "New Friends" plays during a...
Watch Morgan Wallen’s Personal ‘Thought You Should Know’ Video Featuring Mom Lesli
Morgan Wallen has tugged at a lot of heartstrings with his new single "Thought You Should Know." Now, he's taking it a step further by including the inspiration behind the song in the music video: His mother, Lesli Wallen. The video is deeply personal, just like the song. It opens...
‘The Voice': Brayden Lape Delivers Smooth Rendition of Kane Brown Hit [Watch]
The Top 10 artists on The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 28) to resume taking the stage with solo performances. Dubbed “Fan Week,” the latest edition of the sing-off series spotlighted the fans, who were given the opportunity to select the song for each contestant. Brayden Lape...
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Takes on a Morgan Wallen Hit Ahead of Semi-Finals [Watch]
Whether or not Bryce Leatherwood wins Season 22 of The Voice, he’s already a star in Blake Shelton’s eyes. The long-running country coach, who wrangled the 22-year-old contender for his team early in the televised competition, admits that his hometown of Ada, Okla., has been rooting for the hopeful, who has now found a place in the Top 10.
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Delivers Awards Show-Worthy Top 10 Performance of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ [Watch]
Morgan Myles has maintained her place as a front-runner on Season 22 of The Voice since her blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," which led to a four-chair-turn and a block on one of the coaches. And, on Monday night (Nov. 28), she reminded viewers why she is still standing as a finalist in the Top 10.
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
Charles Kelley Shares New Song That’s a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’ [Listen]
Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol." "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a...
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]
Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Honors George Strait With ‘Amarillo by Morning’ [Watch]
The Top 13 finalists on Season 22’s The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 21) to deliver their best performances yet, in hopes of moving into the next phase of the nail-biting singing competition. Second to take the stage for the Live Playoff episode was Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood....
Mariah Carey Has No Problem Sharing Her ‘Queen of Christmas’ Crown With Dolly Parton
Due to the success of her viral classic Christmas song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — in addition to various holiday specials and Christmas-themed products — Mariah Carey made her case this year to officially become the "Queen of Christmas." Carey's company, Lotion LLC, submitted a...
Thomas Rhett’s Mom Says He Helped Make It ‘Cool’ for Country Stars to Be Wholesome
An upcoming new podcast tells country stars' stories from a whole new perspective — their moms — with sit-down interviews from the mothers of Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina and many more. Called Got It From My Momma, the podcast series is hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, who — as the mom of Conner Smith — knows firsthand what it's like to have a child in the country music business.
Kelsea Ballerini Bought Her New ‘Dream Home’ From Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini's new "dream home" is already familiar to some fans of country music. The house previously belonged to Kacey Musgraves, who featured it in a magazine photo spread before selling it to her fellow country singer. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Musgraves sold her former home to...
Thomas Rhett Notches 20th No. 1 in 10 Years With ‘Half of Me’
Thomas Rhett is celebrating another hit song with "Half of Me," his duet with Riley Green, which topped both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts last week. This No. 1 is extra special for Rhett, as it marks the 20th No. 1 of his 10 year career. "20 No. 1s...
Sadie Robertson Shows off Baby Bump as She Enters 2nd Trimester [Pictures]
Sadie Robertson is showing! There’s officially no hiding that baby No. 2 for Robertson and husband Christian Huff is on the way. In early November, they shared that their little family would be growing to a party of four. Little one-year-old Honey wasn’t going to be the baby for much longer.
Randy Houser’s New Album Is More on the Traditional Side
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Brantley Gilbert Says His Daughter Brings Out His Softer Side
Brantley Gilbert may be known for his sleeves of tattoos, metal accessories and country-rock music, but if there’s one thing that can melt his heart, it’s his sweet and smart 3-year-old daughter, Braylen Hendrix. “My daughter’s something else. She will probably run a very large criminal organization in...
Brantley Gilbert Is Worried About His Kids Googling Him — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022
This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
‘The Voice': Top 8 Revealed for Season 22
Eight singers are closer to winning the top prize on Season 22 of The Voice after the latest show saw two artists eliminated from the competition. Team Blake’s Rowan Grace and Team Gwen’s Kique’s respective journeys came to an end after both singers delivered a last-chance performance in hopes to earn the sole Instant Save. Kim Cruse of Team Legend also landed in the bottom three, but she emerged victorious with her performance after fans used the final five minutes of the telecast to vote for their favorite artist.
