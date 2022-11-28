ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kicker 102.5

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
Kicker 102.5

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]

Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
NASHVILLE, TN
Kicker 102.5

Thomas Rhett’s Mom Says He Helped Make It ‘Cool’ for Country Stars to Be Wholesome

An upcoming new podcast tells country stars' stories from a whole new perspective — their moms — with sit-down interviews from the mothers of Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina and many more. Called Got It From My Momma, the podcast series is hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith, who — as the mom of Conner Smith — knows firsthand what it's like to have a child in the country music business.
Kicker 102.5

Randy Houser’s New Album Is More on the Traditional Side

Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Kicker 102.5

Brantley Gilbert Says His Daughter Brings Out His Softer Side

Brantley Gilbert may be known for his sleeves of tattoos, metal accessories and country-rock music, but if there’s one thing that can melt his heart, it’s his sweet and smart 3-year-old daughter, Braylen Hendrix. “My daughter’s something else. She will probably run a very large criminal organization in...
Kicker 102.5

Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022

This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Kicker 102.5

‘The Voice': Top 8 Revealed for Season 22

Eight singers are closer to winning the top prize on Season 22 of The Voice after the latest show saw two artists eliminated from the competition. Team Blake’s Rowan Grace and Team Gwen’s Kique’s respective journeys came to an end after both singers delivered a last-chance performance in hopes to earn the sole Instant Save. Kim Cruse of Team Legend also landed in the bottom three, but she emerged victorious with her performance after fans used the final five minutes of the telecast to vote for their favorite artist.
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy