Kings County, CA

KMJ

Gunshot Hits Man in the Arm at Apartment Complex in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex

A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Suspect Involved in Altercation and Theft at Plato’s Closet in Fresno (With Video)

December 1, 2022 - On Saturday, November 26, 2022, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., the Fresno Police Department received a call of a petty theft from Plato’s Closet, located at 1053 E. Shaw Avenue. An unknown female filled an empty bag with merchandise and attempted to leave the location with the property. When confronted by employees, a physical disturbance ensued. The employees were able to retain the merchandise and locked the suspect outside of the store. The suspect stood outside the store, threatening to assault the employees physically.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

MADD Partners with Law Enforcement for Holiday Season Safety Campaign

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol, Fresno, and Clovis Police Departments, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and Fresno County District Attorney’s Office have partnered with the Central Valley Office of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for the Tie One On for Safety campaign. The holiday season...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Collision near Hanford leads to fatality, CHP say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the […]
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Candy Cane Lane Open Nightly in Clovis through Christmas

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For nearly 20 years, Candy Cane Lane lights up voluntarily by about 100 homeowners who enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people passing by their homes. A festive Clovis neighborhood has built up a reputation that attracts thousands of visitors during the month of December.
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

Chipotlane: Chipotle drive-thru now open in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For those that enjoy the convenience of a drive-thru and love Chipotle, there is now a Chipotlane in Northwest Fresno. The food chain says this is the first in the area but it’s not a traditional drive-thru in which a driver can pull up and order. This drive-thru is for online order pickups only.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Tej Singh Brar

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Tej Singh Brar. Tej Singh Brar is wanted by Law Enforcement for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell. 49-year-old Brar is 6' 1" tall, 210 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
FRESNO, CA

