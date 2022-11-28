Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
Gunshot Hits Man in the Arm at Apartment Complex in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
Man suspected of stealing truck killed by Tulare Police and Sheriff's deputies after pointing gun
Deputies and police officers tried to get the 38-year-old man inside to come out of the truck and surrender.
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Suspect Involved in Altercation and Theft at Plato’s Closet in Fresno (With Video)
December 1, 2022 - On Saturday, November 26, 2022, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., the Fresno Police Department received a call of a petty theft from Plato’s Closet, located at 1053 E. Shaw Avenue. An unknown female filled an empty bag with merchandise and attempted to leave the location with the property. When confronted by employees, a physical disturbance ensued. The employees were able to retain the merchandise and locked the suspect outside of the store. The suspect stood outside the store, threatening to assault the employees physically.
MADD Partners with Law Enforcement for Holiday Season Safety Campaign
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol, Fresno, and Clovis Police Departments, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and Fresno County District Attorney’s Office have partnered with the Central Valley Office of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for the Tie One On for Safety campaign. The holiday season...
Fresno Area Express Bus Drivers Made Nearly $5-million In Overtime Last Year
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno Area Express bus drivers made nearly $5-million in overtime last year. That amounts to nearly one-third of the money spent on driver’s salaries. FOX26 News went to city hall to investigate what happened to your tax dollars. FAX has 123 buses in its...
Arrest made in connection to shooting of 13-year-old at Reedley apartment complex
An arrest has been made after a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Reedley on Tuesday.
Madera Police share footage of armed man killed by officers Saturday night
Madera Police have released new video after an armed man was shot and killed by officers Saturday night.
Collision near Hanford leads to fatality, CHP say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the […]
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Candy Cane Lane Open Nightly in Clovis through Christmas
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For nearly 20 years, Candy Cane Lane lights up voluntarily by about 100 homeowners who enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people passing by their homes. A festive Clovis neighborhood has built up a reputation that attracts thousands of visitors during the month of December.
Clovis double murderer punished, blamed for a third death
The British national who killed his wife and mother-in-law in Clovis six years ago is now serving a life sentence.
Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
Chipotlane: Chipotle drive-thru now open in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For those that enjoy the convenience of a drive-thru and love Chipotle, there is now a Chipotlane in Northwest Fresno. The food chain says this is the first in the area but it’s not a traditional drive-thru in which a driver can pull up and order. This drive-thru is for online order pickups only.
Person shot in Wasco during officer involved shooting overnight
One person was taken to Kern Medical Sunday morning after being shot by an officer. Deputies were in the area of Palm and Gromer avenue when they heard gunshots just after 1 a.m.
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Tej Singh Brar
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Tej Singh Brar. Tej Singh Brar is wanted by Law Enforcement for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell. 49-year-old Brar is 6' 1" tall, 210 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If...
Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
