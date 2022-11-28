Read full article on original website
Metro News
Health agency continues with restructuring, and secretary says changes will be meaningful
The secretary for Health and Human Resources today clarified some of the organizational changes the agency is making in response to a million-dollar consultant’s report that identified too little strategic communication. Secretary Bill Crouch, during a briefing, described a hiring freeze by the agency as it goes through the...
Metro News
Capito supports son’s move to run for governor, says he will bring energy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) says her son is “the most capable and energetic candidate” she’s seen run for governor of West Virginia in years. “I will be supporting him,” the senator said when asked about her son’s campaign during a Thursday...
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Metro News
Flu cases on the rise in West Virginia following Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s been an increase in flu cases across West Virginia since the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Flu cases accounted for 8.14 percent of emergency department and urgent care visits for the week of Thanksgiving, which is up...
Metro News
Lottery: Powerball players purchased nearly $6 million in tickets earlier this month in WV when jackpot climbed to $2 billion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Lottery sold nearly 5.8 million dollars worth of Powerball tickets during the first week of November as the Powerball jackpot climbed to record levels. State Lottery Director John Myers told members of the Lottery Commission Wednesday that tickets sold between Oct. 30 and...
Metro News
Mount Clare man arrested, charged after BB gun shooting
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing charges after shooting another man twice in the chest with a BB gun during an argument. Authorities allege David Clark, 33, of Mount Clare, shot the victim at a home on Truman Street Tuesday. Deputies from the Harrison County...
