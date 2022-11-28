ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Flu cases on the rise in West Virginia following Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s been an increase in flu cases across West Virginia since the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Flu cases accounted for 8.14 percent of emergency department and urgent care visits for the week of Thanksgiving, which is up...
Mount Clare man arrested, charged after BB gun shooting

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing charges after shooting another man twice in the chest with a BB gun during an argument. Authorities allege David Clark, 33, of Mount Clare, shot the victim at a home on Truman Street Tuesday. Deputies from the Harrison County...
