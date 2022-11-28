Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Mindset coach shares tips to combat holiday blues
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The holiday season is finally here and while fun, it can also be stressful. Movement and mindset coach Nadia Murdock, joined New York Living on Thursday to share some tips on how to stave off the holiday blues. Watch the video player for the full...
pix11.com
Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
pix11.com
On Site Opera puts twist on holiday classic to spotlight housing stability in NYC
A holiday classic has been re-imagined to shine a light on housing instability in New York. On Site Opera puts twist on holiday classic to spotlight …. A holiday classic has been re-imagined to shine a light on housing instability in New York. Rain and blustery winds; temps dip in...
pix11.com
Holiday travel tips from Travelzoo’s senior editor
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Airports are about to get a lot busier with the holidays in full swing. Gabe Saglie, the senior editor for Travelzoo, joined New York Living on Friday to share travel tips as well as trends for 2023. Watch the video player for more on this story.
pix11.com
Sneak peek: Manhattan Youth Ballet performs ‘The Knickerbocker,’ a NYC twist on ‘The Nutcracker’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season for holiday performances and the Manhattan Youth Ballet is showcasing its interpretation of “The Nutcracker.”. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole was at the Knickerbocker Ballet on Friday as they rehearsed for the season’s performance. Watch the video player for more on this story.
pix11.com
The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate PIX-mas in NYC
Every year Carol Ann Hoard and Tisha Dedmon come up to New York City from Shelby, North Carolina to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting. So, of course, PIX11 had to invite them to Our Very Own tree-lighting ceremony on the PIX Plaza Friday morning. The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate...
pix11.com
NYC nurses sound battle cry over staffing crisis
New York City hospital nurses, who were on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, are now facing a severe shortages of nurses. New York City hospital nurses, who were on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, are now facing a severe shortages of nurses. Mindset coach shares tips to combat...
pix11.com
Destination NJ: Hidden gem in Madison, NJ
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The charming downtowns and main streets of New Jersey greatly contribute to the diversity of its neighborhoods. In one community, there is a treasure stashed away. PIX11’s Craig Treadway took a trip to “Shanghai Jazz” in Madison. Watch the video player for more on this...
pix11.com
Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public schools
Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets around New York City public schools and are asking the DOE to follow the same rules enforced on their neighbors in the community. Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public …. Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets...
pix11.com
Market yourself at holiday parties
Holiday parties are more than just a chance to be social. It's also a chance to market yourself to possibly find your next career opportunity. Sales and communications pro Krista Demcher explains how. Market yourself at holiday parties. Holiday parties are more than just a chance to be social. It's...
pix11.com
How the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar is lifting up Black women-owned businesses
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dream it, build it, grow it – that’s exactly what these entrepreneurs are doing, all while lifting each other up at the same time. Renae Bluitt is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and the creator behind the documentary “She Did That,” which champions Black women’s journeys in entrepreneurship. She also hosts a podcast of the same name.
pix11.com
Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities
A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people …. A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. NYC making $200M investment in special...
pix11.com
Westchester's Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle Train Station
If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, the Holiday Market in Westchester is the place to be. More than 40 women- and minority-owned businesses have set up shop outdoors at the New Rochelle Train Station. Westchester’s Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle …. If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind...
pix11.com
Making a good first impression on a first date
Dating expert and founder of the Wing Girl Method explains how make a good first impression, even if you are super nervous!. Dating expert and founder of the Wing Girl Method explains how make a good first impression, even if you are super nervous!. What to know for the Rockefeller...
pix11.com
‘Treat yo’elf’ at Union Square’s holiday market in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York Living’s Alex Lee on Thursday toured the Union Square holiday market, billed as one of the best holiday markets in the world. Watch the video players for more.
pix11.com
NYC Forecast: A chilly start to December
Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 43 degrees, a good six degrees below normal. If that wasn't cold enough, wind gusts over 35 mph were seen across the area, making it feel like the 20s out there. NYC Forecast: A chilly start to December. Central Park...
pix11.com
Flash freezes this winter
As we climb deeper into the colder months, flash freezes can be one of nature’s sneakiest wintertime hazards for roadways and commuters and is something to keep an eye out for. It's for this reason that it's important to know what a flash freeze is and how to watch out for them.
pix11.com
NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting suspect
NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They are looking for the guy who shot a gas station employee in the Bronx and a Pennsylvania parking enforcement officer. NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting …. NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They...
pix11.com
Rain in the weekend forecast for New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the low- and mid-40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 44 degrees, which is four degrees below normal. Fortunately, the winds were kept at bay and sunshine was plentiful.
pix11.com
Beloved Paterson city clerk retires after 28 years
Sonia Gordon, who recently retired after 28 years as city clerk in Paterson, New Jersey, was presented a key to the city by the mayor to honor her for her service. Beloved Paterson city clerk retires after 28 years. Sonia Gordon, who recently retired after 28 years as city clerk...
