New York City, NY

Mindset coach shares tips to combat holiday blues

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The holiday season is finally here and while fun, it can also be stressful. Movement and mindset coach Nadia Murdock, joined New York Living on Thursday to share some tips on how to stave off the holiday blues. Watch the video player for the full...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Holiday travel tips from Travelzoo’s senior editor

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Airports are about to get a lot busier with the holidays in full swing. Gabe Saglie, the senior editor for Travelzoo, joined New York Living on Friday to share travel tips as well as trends for 2023. Watch the video player for more on this story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate PIX-mas in NYC

Every year Carol Ann Hoard and Tisha Dedmon come up to New York City from Shelby, North Carolina to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting. So, of course, PIX11 had to invite them to Our Very Own tree-lighting ceremony on the PIX Plaza Friday morning. The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC nurses sound battle cry over staffing crisis

New York City hospital nurses, who were on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, are now facing a severe shortages of nurses. New York City hospital nurses, who were on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, are now facing a severe shortages of nurses. Mindset coach shares tips to combat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Destination NJ: Hidden gem in Madison, NJ

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The charming downtowns and main streets of New Jersey greatly contribute to the diversity of its neighborhoods. In one community, there is a treasure stashed away. PIX11’s Craig Treadway took a trip to “Shanghai Jazz” in Madison. Watch the video player for more on this...
MADISON, NJ
Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public schools

Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets around New York City public schools and are asking the DOE to follow the same rules enforced on their neighbors in the community. Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public …. Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Market yourself at holiday parties

Holiday parties are more than just a chance to be social. It's also a chance to market yourself to possibly find your next career opportunity. Sales and communications pro Krista Demcher explains how. Market yourself at holiday parties. Holiday parties are more than just a chance to be social. It's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar is lifting up Black women-owned businesses

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dream it, build it, grow it – that’s exactly what these entrepreneurs are doing, all while lifting each other up at the same time. Renae Bluitt is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and the creator behind the documentary “She Did That,” which champions Black women’s journeys in entrepreneurship. She also hosts a podcast of the same name.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities

A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people …. A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. NYC making $200M investment in special...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Westchester's Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle Train Station

If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, the Holiday Market in Westchester is the place to be. More than 40 women- and minority-owned businesses have set up shop outdoors at the New Rochelle Train Station. Westchester’s Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle …. If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Making a good first impression on a first date

Dating expert and founder of the Wing Girl Method explains how make a good first impression, even if you are super nervous!. Dating expert and founder of the Wing Girl Method explains how make a good first impression, even if you are super nervous!. What to know for the Rockefeller...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC Forecast: A chilly start to December

Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 43 degrees, a good six degrees below normal. If that wasn't cold enough, wind gusts over 35 mph were seen across the area, making it feel like the 20s out there. NYC Forecast: A chilly start to December. Central Park...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Flash freezes this winter

As we climb deeper into the colder months, flash freezes can be one of nature’s sneakiest wintertime hazards for roadways and commuters and is something to keep an eye out for. It's for this reason that it's important to know what a flash freeze is and how to watch out for them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting suspect

NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They are looking for the guy who shot a gas station employee in the Bronx and a Pennsylvania parking enforcement officer. NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting …. NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rain in the weekend forecast for New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the low- and mid-40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 44 degrees, which is four degrees below normal. Fortunately, the winds were kept at bay and sunshine was plentiful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beloved Paterson city clerk retires after 28 years

Sonia Gordon, who recently retired after 28 years as city clerk in Paterson, New Jersey, was presented a key to the city by the mayor to honor her for her service. Beloved Paterson city clerk retires after 28 years. Sonia Gordon, who recently retired after 28 years as city clerk...
PATERSON, NJ

