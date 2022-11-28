ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 16

AP_001569.715fe2214b554e8c9da45d4b09c40830.2159
4d ago

It’s unfortunate she got her hooks into such an innocent young man and exploited him for all to see. She is a snake that is set on destroying any morals or values he was raised with to show she wins over the mom and dad.

Reply(2)
3
Mike Laturnus
3d ago

Ethan is in for a big culture shock! Mn is more liberal than California and NY combined. plus the worse weather in the nation 😞

Reply
2
Sophia Lavdis
4d ago

Does anyone care? Who are these two? Not even going to read the article!

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
UTAH STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
MINNESOTA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Still Solo? See Which ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together

Another shot at love! After being unlucky in romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars were given a chance to reignite their dating lives on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans watched as Debbie Johnson, Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez got back on the dating scene — but are any of the couples from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 still together?
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Caryn Chandler: Peace Out, Roloffs! I'm Moving to Arizona!

According to a brand new report, the rumors are true. And reality for Caryn Chandler is that she’s simply sick of all the ongoing Roloff drama. Back in early November, we reported that Chandler was planning to quit Little People, Big World amid awkward tension between her long-time boyfriend, Matt Roloff, and his immediate family members.
OREGON STATE
Upworthy

Grandson flies in for Thanksgiving to surprise grandmother who was having a tough week

Growing older is a wonderful yet lonely experience for many. One has to tackle many health difficulties on top of the fact that your children and grandchildren have already moved out. This grandma was having a terrible time after she had to take the difficult decision of putting her husband into hospice care. However, she got a beautiful surprise from her grandson that absolutely made her day.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Midwestern States Could Face Heavy Snow This Week

Midwesterners better bundle up this week, because you could be getting heavy snow coming your way. According to a report from FOX Weather, temperatures are dropping and rain and snow are headed to the central Midwest. Bismark, North Dakota is gearing up to be cold and windy, with temperatures dropping...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy