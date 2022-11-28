ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate PIX-mas in NYC

Every year Carol Ann Hoard and Tisha Dedmon come up to New York City from Shelby, North Carolina to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting. So, of course, PIX11 had to invite them to Our Very Own tree-lighting ceremony on the PIX Plaza Friday morning. The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Mindset coach shares tips to combat holiday blues

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The holiday season is finally here and while fun, it can also be stressful. Movement and mindset coach Nadia Murdock, joined New York Living on Thursday to share some tips on how to stave off the holiday blues. Watch the video player for the full...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC nurses sound battle cry over staffing crisis

New York City hospital nurses, who were on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, are now facing a severe shortages of nurses. New York City hospital nurses, who were on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, are now facing a severe shortages of nurses. Mindset coach shares tips to combat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Double Dutch Holiday Classic returns for its 31st year in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Double Dutch Holiday Classic is back at the Apollo Theatre in New York City this weekend. Many teams are prepping for the event, getting their jump rope routines ready. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was in Crown Heights, Brooklyn Wednesday morning with an inside look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities

A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people …. A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. NYC making $200M investment in special...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public schools

Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets around New York City public schools and are asking the DOE to follow the same rules enforced on their neighbors in the community. Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public …. Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Westchester's Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle Train Station

If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, the Holiday Market in Westchester is the place to be. More than 40 women- and minority-owned businesses have set up shop outdoors at the New Rochelle Train Station. Westchester’s Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle …. If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
pix11.com

Making a good first impression on a first date

Dating expert and founder of the Wing Girl Method explains how make a good first impression, even if you are super nervous!. Dating expert and founder of the Wing Girl Method explains how make a good first impression, even if you are super nervous!. What to know for the Rockefeller...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

How the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar is lifting up Black women-owned businesses

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dream it, build it, grow it – that’s exactly what these entrepreneurs are doing, all while lifting each other up at the same time. Renae Bluitt is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and the creator behind the documentary “She Did That,” which champions Black women’s journeys in entrepreneurship. She also hosts a podcast of the same name.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC salary transparency

One month after NYC's salary transparency law took effect, Vicki Salemi from monster.com checks in about how it's helping job seekers and employees alike. One month after NYC's salary transparency law took effect, Vicki Salemi from monster.com checks in about how it's helping job seekers and employees alike. 4 more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC to hospitalize severely mentally ill people involuntarily

More mentally ill people will be involuntarily hospitalized in New York City under a new plan announced by Mayor Eric Adams. NYC to hospitalize severely mentally ill people involuntarily. More mentally ill people will be involuntarily hospitalized in New York City under a new plan announced by Mayor Eric Adams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Common makes Broadway debut in 'Between Riverside and Crazy'

"Between Riverside and Crazy” is about an ex-cop and his paroled son trying to hang onto their Upper West Side rent-controlled apartment. Actor and rapper Common makes his Broadway debut in the show. Common makes Broadway debut in ‘Between Riverside …. "Between Riverside and Crazy” is about an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Author creates children’s book on adoption for foster families

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For adoptive parents, it can be difficult to tell their child that they were adopted. However, Julie Connor has a children’s book that may help. Connor joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about her book, “The Baby With Three Families, Two Countries and One Promise.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting suspect

NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They are looking for the guy who shot a gas station employee in the Bronx and a Pennsylvania parking enforcement officer. NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting …. NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

