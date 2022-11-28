NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dream it, build it, grow it – that’s exactly what these entrepreneurs are doing, all while lifting each other up at the same time. Renae Bluitt is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and the creator behind the documentary “She Did That,” which champions Black women’s journeys in entrepreneurship. She also hosts a podcast of the same name.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO