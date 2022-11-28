Read full article on original website
Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate PIX-mas in NYC
Every year Carol Ann Hoard and Tisha Dedmon come up to New York City from Shelby, North Carolina to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting. So, of course, PIX11 had to invite them to Our Very Own tree-lighting ceremony on the PIX Plaza Friday morning. The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate...
On Site Opera puts twist on holiday classic to spotlight housing stability in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A holiday classic has been re-imagined to shine a light on housing instability in New York. Mr. G got a chance to catch On Site Opera’s rehearsals for “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” He found out why this particular show is sure to touch hearts with every performance.
Mindset coach shares tips to combat holiday blues
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The holiday season is finally here and while fun, it can also be stressful. Movement and mindset coach Nadia Murdock, joined New York Living on Thursday to share some tips on how to stave off the holiday blues. Watch the video player for the full...
Sneak peek: Manhattan Youth Ballet performs ‘The Knickerbocker,’ a NYC twist on ‘The Nutcracker’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season for holiday performances and the Manhattan Youth Ballet is showcasing its interpretation of “The Nutcracker.”. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole was at the Knickerbocker Ballet on Friday as they rehearsed for the season’s performance. Watch the video player for more on this story.
Community gives back to restaurant after break-in, Harlem building gets hot water
PIX11 News helped restore heat and hot water to an East Harlem building, and highlighted a Harlem restaurant, still trying to bounce back from a break-in. Community gives back to restaurant after break-in, …. PIX11 News helped restore heat and hot water to an East Harlem building, and highlighted a...
NYC nurses sound battle cry over staffing crisis
New York City hospital nurses, who were on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, are now facing a severe shortages of nurses. New York City hospital nurses, who were on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, are now facing a severe shortages of nurses. Mindset coach shares tips to combat...
Editor for Time Out New York shares holiday activities in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Spending the holidays in New York can be a magical experience if you know where to go. Rossilynne Skena Culgan, the “Things To Do” editor for Time Out New York, joined New York Living to share some fun holiday events happening this weekend.
Double Dutch Holiday Classic returns for its 31st year in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Double Dutch Holiday Classic is back at the Apollo Theatre in New York City this weekend. Many teams are prepping for the event, getting their jump rope routines ready. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was in Crown Heights, Brooklyn Wednesday morning with an inside look.
Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people with developmental disabilities
A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Brooklyn building offers affordable housing for people …. A new apartment building in Brooklyn is offering affordable housing for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. NYC making $200M investment in special...
Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public schools
Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets around New York City public schools and are asking the DOE to follow the same rules enforced on their neighbors in the community. Harlem residents want trash laws extended to public …. Community members in Harlem are calling for cleaner streets...
Catch ‘Double Down South’ at Dances with Films fest in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Thursday marked the first day of Dances with Films, an independent film festival happening at the Regal Union Square. For four days, movie-buffs can partake in the film festival, happening in New York City for the first time in over 20 years. One film to...
Westchester's Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle Train Station
If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, the Holiday Market in Westchester is the place to be. More than 40 women- and minority-owned businesses have set up shop outdoors at the New Rochelle Train Station. Westchester’s Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle …. If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind...
Making a good first impression on a first date
Dating expert and founder of the Wing Girl Method explains how make a good first impression, even if you are super nervous!. Dating expert and founder of the Wing Girl Method explains how make a good first impression, even if you are super nervous!. What to know for the Rockefeller...
How the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar is lifting up Black women-owned businesses
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dream it, build it, grow it – that’s exactly what these entrepreneurs are doing, all while lifting each other up at the same time. Renae Bluitt is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and the creator behind the documentary “She Did That,” which champions Black women’s journeys in entrepreneurship. She also hosts a podcast of the same name.
NYC salary transparency
One month after NYC's salary transparency law took effect, Vicki Salemi from monster.com checks in about how it's helping job seekers and employees alike. One month after NYC's salary transparency law took effect, Vicki Salemi from monster.com checks in about how it's helping job seekers and employees alike. 4 more...
NYC to hospitalize severely mentally ill people involuntarily
More mentally ill people will be involuntarily hospitalized in New York City under a new plan announced by Mayor Eric Adams. NYC to hospitalize severely mentally ill people involuntarily. More mentally ill people will be involuntarily hospitalized in New York City under a new plan announced by Mayor Eric Adams.
Common makes Broadway debut in 'Between Riverside and Crazy'
"Between Riverside and Crazy” is about an ex-cop and his paroled son trying to hang onto their Upper West Side rent-controlled apartment. Actor and rapper Common makes his Broadway debut in the show. Common makes Broadway debut in ‘Between Riverside …. "Between Riverside and Crazy” is about an...
Author creates children’s book on adoption for foster families
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For adoptive parents, it can be difficult to tell their child that they were adopted. However, Julie Connor has a children’s book that may help. Connor joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about her book, “The Baby With Three Families, Two Countries and One Promise.”
NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting suspect
NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They are looking for the guy who shot a gas station employee in the Bronx and a Pennsylvania parking enforcement officer. NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting …. NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They...
