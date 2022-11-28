The Thibodaux Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old man for attempted murder. On Monday afternoon, Chief Bryan Zeringue said that officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Sanders Street and Iris Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been shot in the chest area near that intersection. The suspect was taken to Thibodaux Regional and then was later moved to University Medical Center via an Air Med where the suspect remains in stable condition.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO