Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Footage of Walking Pants Spurred the Legend of the Fresno NightcrawlerMona LazarFresno, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Attic fire damages house in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department said fire crews had to conduct fire operations cautiously after an electrical panel was tampered with prior to their arrival. Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to the 1800 block of West Lark Avenue. When fire crews arrived they reported no fire or smoke showing […]
KMJ
Gunshot Hits Man in the Arm at Apartment Complex in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Visalia (CA) Fire Department Rolls Out Second Emergency Medical Squad
Visalia (CA) Fire Department added a second Emergency Medical Squad to its fleet this month to remedy the spike in calls, TheSunGazette.com reported. On November 13, the Visalia Fire Department (VFD) rolled out its second Emergency Medical Squad, known as Squad 53. The medical squad will play a special role in helping the fire department administer medical aid during peak emergency call times, the report said.
Fire ruins Fresno restaurant, Christmas plans
A Fresno Fire investigator is working to determine what sparked an early morning fire at Zamora's Carnitas.
1 Person Died in A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in Fresno on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue, west of Highway 99. According to Fresno Police Officials, a pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in central west Fresno.
When will Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane be open this year?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane will be electrified and full of holiday spirit starting Thursday night for the 100th time on Van Ness Boulevard. The festive two-mile stretch in Fresno’s Fig Garden area, between Shaw to Shields Avenues, will remain aglow with lights every evening until December 25. 140 homes along Christmas […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
Search continues for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search teams from six counties continue to look for 86-year-old Ulysses Carr of Fresno. “Well, my dad is suffering from dementia so if anybody sees him if you talk to him for two minutes you wouldn’t realize he had dementia because he’s still pretty bright but if you talk to him for […]
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
Fresno fire officials warn about the dangers of warming fires
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As temperatures continue to drop overnight, Fresno fire officials warn about the dangers of “warming” fires as those in the unhoused community try to find shelter. Fire officials say you do not want to risk your life just to stay warm, if you need a place to stay head to your […]
Hanford Sentinel
New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles
Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
Fresno law enforcement responds to spike in DUIs ahead of holiday season
On Thanksgiving weekend alone, officials say 1,016 DUI drivers were arrested across the state.
Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
GV Wire
Deputies, Officers Fatally Shoot Suspected Truck Thief in Tulare
TULARE — An armed man suspected of stealing a white Chevrolet pickup truck from a Tulare business in the 1200 block of South O Street was fatally shot early Thursday morning by police officers and sheriff’s deputies after he failed to follow officials’ commands, authorities said. The...
KMJ
Chipotlane: Chipotle drive-thru now open in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For those that enjoy the convenience of a drive-thru and love Chipotle, there is now a Chipotlane in Northwest Fresno. The food chain says this is the first in the area but it’s not a traditional drive-thru in which a driver can pull up and order. This drive-thru is for online order pickups only.
Man suspected of stealing truck killed by Tulare Police and Sheriff's deputies after pointing gun
Deputies and police officers tried to get the 38-year-old man inside to come out of the truck and surrender.
911 only for emergencies, Fresno County public told
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amid a spike in cases of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu, the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) wants residents to only call 911 when they are experiencing a life or limb-threatening emergency. This reminder and reimplementation of EMS Assess and Refer Policy is due to a sharp rise in […]
ems1.com
'Tripledemic’ forces Calif. city to limit EMS transports due to crowded EDs
FRESNO, Calif. — A fresh surge of serious respiratory infections – including COVID-19 and other ailments – is forcing health officials in Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley to reinstate a policy that limits ambulance crews from transporting patients to hospital emergency departments unless the case is a true life- or limb-threatening emergency.
Could lethal police robots come to the Central Valley?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a long debate Tuesday night, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots – but could using so-called killer robots come to other parts of the state? YourCentralValley.com reached out to local law enforcement to find out if […]
Comments / 0