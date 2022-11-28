ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in the arm in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

Gunshot Hits Man in the Arm at Apartment Complex in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Burglary Suspect from Gottschalks Music Center Robbery in Merced

December 2, 2022 - Merced – Public assistance is needed to identify a suspect in commercial burglary at a local music store. On Thursday, December 1st at 9:30 P.M., officers responded to an alarm call at Gottschalks Music Center store at 355 W. Main Street. The unknown suspect forced entry and stole two guitars and an amplifier. The suspect left the area before officers arrived at the scene.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex

A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police release video from officer-involved shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department released a Critical Incident Video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Madera on Saturday. Police were called around 8:15 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the shopping area located at Ellis and Lake Streets. The...
MADERA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Suspect Involved in Altercation and Theft at Plato’s Closet in Fresno (With Video)

December 1, 2022 - On Saturday, November 26, 2022, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., the Fresno Police Department received a call of a petty theft from Plato’s Closet, located at 1053 E. Shaw Avenue. An unknown female filled an empty bag with merchandise and attempted to leave the location with the property. When confronted by employees, a physical disturbance ensued. The employees were able to retain the merchandise and locked the suspect outside of the store. The suspect stood outside the store, threatening to assault the employees physically.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles

Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
LEMOORE, CA
KMJ

Reedley Shooting Injuries 13-year-old Teen

REEDLEY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Reedley following a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. Reedley police have a large area blocked off and are collecting evidence. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex on E. Cypress Ave. near...
REEDLEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Two Suspects in Assault and Attempted Theft at Kohl’s in Fresno (With Video)

December 2, 2022 – The Fresno Police Department reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a male and female entered a Kohl’s store and selected several clothing items. They attempted to leave the store without paying for the items and assaulted an employee in the process of leaving. They left the location in a dark colored mid-size SUV.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Yosemite Squatter Suspected in Crime Spree Faces Stiff Federal Charges

Federal prosecutors are accusing Devin Michael Cuellar, 28, of trashing and stealing from a private residence in Yosemite National Park last year, as well as breaking gun possession prohibitions. A grand jury seated in Fresno returned a six-count indictment Thursday against Cuellar, charging him with being a felon in possession...
WAWONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy