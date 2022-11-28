Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
Man suspected of stealing truck killed by Tulare Police and Sheriff's deputies after pointing gun
Deputies and police officers tried to get the 38-year-old man inside to come out of the truck and surrender.
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
Gunshot Hits Man in the Arm at Apartment Complex in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Burglary Suspect from Gottschalks Music Center Robbery in Merced
December 2, 2022 - Merced – Public assistance is needed to identify a suspect in commercial burglary at a local music store. On Thursday, December 1st at 9:30 P.M., officers responded to an alarm call at Gottschalks Music Center store at 355 W. Main Street. The unknown suspect forced entry and stole two guitars and an amplifier. The suspect left the area before officers arrived at the scene.
Dinuba Police looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Dinuba Police Department are asking the public for assistance to identify a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred in November. Officials say the fatal hit-and-run took place on November 19, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. and say that they believe the suspect’s vehicle is […]
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
Police release video from officer-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department released a Critical Incident Video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Madera on Saturday. Police were called around 8:15 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the shopping area located at Ellis and Lake Streets. The...
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Suspect Involved in Altercation and Theft at Plato’s Closet in Fresno (With Video)
December 1, 2022 - On Saturday, November 26, 2022, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., the Fresno Police Department received a call of a petty theft from Plato’s Closet, located at 1053 E. Shaw Avenue. An unknown female filled an empty bag with merchandise and attempted to leave the location with the property. When confronted by employees, a physical disturbance ensued. The employees were able to retain the merchandise and locked the suspect outside of the store. The suspect stood outside the store, threatening to assault the employees physically.
New Hanford Police Department parking lot to hold up to 50 vehicles
Work continued this week on the new parking lot for the Hanford Police Department. When completed, the lot will be able to accommodate up to 50 police vehicles in a secure location next to the station. The lot and the entrance to the police station itself will have a fence...
Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
Driver Arrested, Faces Several Charges Following High-speed Chase In Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ) — A man now faces several charges following a high-speed chase with police in Merced. According to the Merced Police Department, an officer spotted a 2014 BMW Tuesday evening that was traveling at 80 miles an hour in the 2500 block of G Street. Officers say...
Reedley Shooting Injuries 13-year-old Teen
REEDLEY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Reedley following a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. Reedley police have a large area blocked off and are collecting evidence. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex on E. Cypress Ave. near...
Arrest made in connection to shooting of 13-year-old at Reedley apartment complex
An arrest has been made after a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Reedley on Tuesday.
Man shot in northeast Fresno near Hoover High, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in northeast Fresno Friday morning. The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. near Third Street and Barstow Avenue across the street from Hoover High School. Police say the victim was a man in his 30s who was shot one time […]
Merced police arrest driver accused of shooting at vehicle during road rage incident
A suspect accused of shooting at another driver in a road rage incident has been arrested in Merced, police say. At 3:38 p.m. Sunday officers responded to the area of West Yosemite Avenue and M Street for a report of a shooting, according to a Merced Police Department news release.
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Two Suspects in Assault and Attempted Theft at Kohl’s in Fresno (With Video)
December 2, 2022 – The Fresno Police Department reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a male and female entered a Kohl’s store and selected several clothing items. They attempted to leave the store without paying for the items and assaulted an employee in the process of leaving. They left the location in a dark colored mid-size SUV.
Yosemite Squatter Suspected in Crime Spree Faces Stiff Federal Charges
Federal prosecutors are accusing Devin Michael Cuellar, 28, of trashing and stealing from a private residence in Yosemite National Park last year, as well as breaking gun possession prohibitions. A grand jury seated in Fresno returned a six-count indictment Thursday against Cuellar, charging him with being a felon in possession...
13-year-old shot at apartment complex in Reedley, police say
A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Reedley on Tuesday.
