Seahawks Pro Football Focus grades from a brutal OT loss to Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks fell to 6-5 with yesterday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. This was a significant and potentially season-changing kind of loss. Seattle also dropped out of the NFC Playoff Picture, falling to No. 8 in the conference standings behind the Washington Commanders – who now control the last wild card spot in the NFC. Let’s see if we can break down who’s to blame and who deserves some credit based on the individual grades from Sunday’s game.

Here are the Pro Football Focus grades for everyone on the Seahawks that played a snap on offense or defense this week.