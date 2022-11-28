ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Names Heritage Foundation Fellow to Florida’s Judicial Nomination Commission

By Florida Daily
 5 days ago
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an appointment to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commission.

DeSantis named Zachary “Zack” Smith, of Pensacola to the First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission.

Smith is a legal fellow and manager of the Supreme Court and Appellate Advocacy Program in the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation.

He previously served for several years as an assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Florida. Prior to that, he spent two years as an associate in the Washington, D.C. office of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, which he joined after clerking for the Hon. Emmett R. Cox on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Smith received his undergraduate, master’s, and law degrees from the University of Florida. During law school, Smith served as the editor-in-chief of the Florida Law Review and served on the executive boards of several student organizations, including the UF Chapter of the Federalist Society.

Smith is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.

jane
4d ago

Thankfully Americans who don’t live in Florida see him for who he is. A narcissistic dictator who will never be elected President

keep it real 7
4d ago

American Heritage Foundations and the Federalist , and they are FACIST , BIGOTRY

RittSea
4d ago

I came right to the comments to check out all the liberal hate. Yep, the DeSantis hate is alive and well with liberal losers. It warms my heart to see them so miserable. Lol.

