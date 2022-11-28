ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMJ

Chipotlane: Chipotle drive-thru now open in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For those that enjoy the convenience of a drive-thru and love Chipotle, there is now a Chipotlane in Northwest Fresno. The food chain says this is the first in the area but it’s not a traditional drive-thru in which a driver can pull up and order. This drive-thru is for online order pickups only.
FRESNO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?

The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Do you know Madera resident Peggy Cunha?

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Coroner’s Office is asking for help in locating the next of kin for a 72-year-old woman who died in Madera County.  The coroner says Peggy Cunha passed away in Madera County on November 18 and it is not known where Cunha was originally from.  She was a […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Gunshot Hits Man in the Arm at Apartment Complex in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Candy Cane Lane Open Nightly in Clovis through Christmas

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For nearly 20 years, Candy Cane Lane lights up voluntarily by about 100 homeowners who enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people passing by their homes. A festive Clovis neighborhood has built up a reputation that attracts thousands of visitors during the month of December.
CLOVIS, CA
montanarightnow.com

Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California

Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
SIDNEY, MT
KMJ

Reedley Shooting Injuries 13-year-old Teen

REEDLEY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Reedley following a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. Reedley police have a large area blocked off and are collecting evidence. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex on E. Cypress Ave. near...
REEDLEY, CA
KMJ

MADD Partners with Law Enforcement for Holiday Season Safety Campaign

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol, Fresno, and Clovis Police Departments, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and Fresno County District Attorney’s Office have partnered with the Central Valley Office of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for the Tie One On for Safety campaign. The holiday season...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex

A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Attic fire damages house in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department said fire crews had to conduct fire operations cautiously after an electrical panel was tampered with prior to their arrival. Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to the 1800 block of West Lark Avenue. When fire crews arrived they reported no fire or smoke showing […]
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy