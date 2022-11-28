Read full article on original website
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Fire ruins Fresno restaurant, Christmas plans
A Fresno Fire investigator is working to determine what sparked an early morning fire at Zamora's Carnitas.
Why pets are being returned to this Fresno shelter, and what you can do for them
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Staff at the Valley Animal Center say a record number of cats and dogs have been returned to their shelter; they want anyone thinking about adding a new four-legged addition to their family this holiday season to be prepared for the long-term commitment. Echo the dog was adopted from the Valley […]
KMJ
Chipotlane: Chipotle drive-thru now open in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For those that enjoy the convenience of a drive-thru and love Chipotle, there is now a Chipotlane in Northwest Fresno. The food chain says this is the first in the area but it’s not a traditional drive-thru in which a driver can pull up and order. This drive-thru is for online order pickups only.
earnthenecklace.com
Caroline Collins Leaving KSEE 24 News: Where Is the Fresno Anchor Going?
The people of Fresno still can’t believe that their favorite anchor Caroline Collins is leaving KSEE 24 News in November 2022. The famous anchor and TikToker took to social media a few days back and announced her departure from the station. Now her devoted followers have many questions, the most pressing of which is whether or not Collins’ new position will require her to relocate from Fresno. Fortunately, the KSEE 24 sunrise and midday anchor provided all of the information they needed. Here is what she has to say about her exit.
Do you know Madera resident Peggy Cunha?
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Coroner’s Office is asking for help in locating the next of kin for a 72-year-old woman who died in Madera County. The coroner says Peggy Cunha passed away in Madera County on November 18 and it is not known where Cunha was originally from. She was a […]
Dog returns home, 86-year-old owner still missing from Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 86-year-old Fresno man remains missing days after the dog he was walking returned home without him. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 86-year-old Ulysses Carr was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on Friday near the 3500 block of West Muscat Ave. in Fresno. His dog returned home the next […]
KMJ
Gunshot Hits Man in the Arm at Apartment Complex in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
KMJ
Candy Cane Lane Open Nightly in Clovis through Christmas
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — For nearly 20 years, Candy Cane Lane lights up voluntarily by about 100 homeowners who enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people passing by their homes. A festive Clovis neighborhood has built up a reputation that attracts thousands of visitors during the month of December.
montanarightnow.com
Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California
Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
KMJ
Fresno Area Express Bus Drivers Made Nearly $5-million In Overtime Last Year
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno Area Express bus drivers made nearly $5-million in overtime last year. That amounts to nearly one-third of the money spent on driver’s salaries. FOX26 News went to city hall to investigate what happened to your tax dollars. FAX has 123 buses in its...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
Clovis double murderer punished, blamed for a third death
The British national who killed his wife and mother-in-law in Clovis six years ago is now serving a life sentence.
KMJ
Reedley Shooting Injuries 13-year-old Teen
REEDLEY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Reedley following a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. Reedley police have a large area blocked off and are collecting evidence. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex on E. Cypress Ave. near...
KMJ
Suspects Wanted After Stealing Large Amount Of Cash And Jewelry In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Four suspects are now on the run following a robbery near Shaw and Valentine in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says two people went to the bank in the area and withdrew a large amount of cash. Officers say the two were then followed by...
KMJ
MADD Partners with Law Enforcement for Holiday Season Safety Campaign
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol, Fresno, and Clovis Police Departments, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and Fresno County District Attorney’s Office have partnered with the Central Valley Office of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for the Tie One On for Safety campaign. The holiday season...
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
Attic fire damages house in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department said fire crews had to conduct fire operations cautiously after an electrical panel was tampered with prior to their arrival. Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to the 1800 block of West Lark Avenue. When fire crews arrived they reported no fire or smoke showing […]
KMJ
Suspect Wanted After Man Found Stabbed Multiple Times In Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Monday following a stabbing in Southwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of South Clara around 1 p.m. after learning that a fight had broken out. When officers arrived,...
