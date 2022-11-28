ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Gisele Bündchen Posted a Rare & Subtle Tribute to Tom Brady in His Instagram Comment Section

By Giovana Gelhoren
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IyiP_0jPzWu5Y00

After finalizing their very public divorce , it looks like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are ready to move forward and be the best parents they can be.

On Wednesday, Nov 23, right before Thanksgiving, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a picture of his 15-year-old son, John “Jack” Edward , which he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan. In the picture, Jack is seen following his dad’s footsteps and practicing with the Buccaneers team. “My Inspiration ❤️,” Brady wrote in the caption.

Bündchen showed her support for the fatherly love by commenting a simple “❤️,” in the comment section. So sweet!

The post wasn’t the only show of love Brady posted that day. On his Instagram Stories, the athlete also shared pictures of Jack in a huddle with fellow Buccaneers players. On top, Brady wrote “My ❤️.” In another pic of him in the huddle, Brady proudly wrote, “Just one of the boys.”

The loving comment from the supermodel and the sweet posts from Brady show just how committed the former couple is in making co-parenting work . Brady and Bündchen also share daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12.

In fact, these are all sentiments Brady has been vocal about recently . “I just wanna be the best dad I could be,” Brady said during last week’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray .

He continued, talking about the upcoming holiday. “Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family. When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make, and that my parents made to me and my career, [it] is unbelievable. You know what I mean? It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career.”

Looks like Brady and Bündchen are not only doing great, but are acing co-parenting too. We love to see it!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples where the woman has a higher net worth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2pQb_0jPzWu5Y00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Gisele Bündchen Flaunts New Relationship In Costa Rica After Announcing Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen didn’t stay single for long, as the 42-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel seems to have already moved on from 45-year-old NFL star Tom Brady after filing for divorce last month. And unlike some celebs who like to keep their new relationships hidden for a while, she doesn’t seem to be afraid of flaunting her alleged new romance, as she and her rumored new beau were photographed together on a Costa Rica vacation on Saturday, November 12th!
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
The List

Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
KANSAS STATE
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen’s pics with Joaquim Valente ‘show Tom Brady what he’s missing’

It’s been just a few weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, but sources who know the couple say the Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in flagrante with jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente. Page Six is told that Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for at least a year and a half. She met him after signing up her son, Benjamin, 12, for lessons in the ancient art of Japanese self-defense before taking lessons herself. While sources close to the 42-year-old model insist to us that she is not dating Valente, who...
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man

Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
SheKnows

SheKnows

82K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy