Vote for the high school boys basketball player of the week, Week 1

Once again this season, The Daily Memphian is recognizing a high school boys basketball player of the week. But we need your help.

Each Monday, we’ll post several candidates from the previous week’s games and we’re asking our readers to vote for the winner. Voting will end at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Here are the candidates for Week 1.

Christian Alston, Bartlett: The Panthers’ 6-5 junior wing played a big role in two victories last week. He finished with 20 points in an 84-74 victory over a strong Little Rock Central team in the Memphis Hoopfest on Nov. 21 and then put up 29 points and seven rebounds in a 90-67 victory over Madison (Miss.) Ridgeland Academy in the Lighthouse Classic in Corinth, Mississippi on Nov. 26.

Damion Cox Jr., St. Benedict: Last year’s Daily Memphian freshman of the year is picking up right where he left off, leading the Eagles to a 4-0 start. Cox scored 30 points in a 75-59 win over KIPP at the Jerry Peters Turkey Shootout hosted by MUS on Nov. 25 and followed that the next day with 20 points and 10 assists in a 95-26 victory over Soulsville.

Jordan Frison, Overton: Frison’s best performance came in a Hall of Champions game prior to last week but it’s too good not to be included. The senior exploded for a career-high 54 points on Nov. 18 as the Wolverines downed Nashville Overton. Frison scored 20 points in the second quarter, 16 in the third and also tallied six assists and four steals.

Christian Gilliland, Northpoint: The focal point of what should be a very competitive Trojans team, Gilliland poured in 38 points on Nov. 21 as his team rallied to defeat Southwind, 85-80 in overtime, after trailing by double figures to begin the fourth quarter.

Seth Grandberry, Lausanne: Grandberry has transferred from Millington Central to Lausanne for his senior year but his high-scoring ways remain the same. He finished with 29 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals and also made the game-winning free throw to send the Lynx past Marion (Ark.), 54-53, in a Memphis Hoopfest game on Nov. 21.

K.J. Tenner, Cordova: Due to their commitment to the Lighthouse Classic in Corinth alongside taking part in the MLK Classic here in town, the Wolves ended up playing three games in a span of 27 hours over the weekend. The final game in that tough stretch was the MLK title game against Whitehaven on Nov. 26 and Tenner helped his team pull through, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 73-69 win.