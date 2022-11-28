ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder After Stabbing His Girlfriend

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Cattaraugus County man has plead guilty to felony attempted murder, after stabbing his girlfriend. The Erie County District Attorney announced Gabriel Melkioty, of Olean, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. In March 2021 he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in what prosecutors called an...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced

The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
BRADFORD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made after search warrant found loaded handguns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a search warrant that resulted in two handguns being recovered, the Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday. Eleance Carver, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The search warrant was conducted Tuesday on the first block of Inter […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Two Charged in Mt. Jewett Altercation

Two people were charged after an altercation in Hamlin Township. State Troopers responded to a location on Lower Lindholm Road, where they found a 41-year-old man from Mt. Jewett and a 62-year-old woman from Chaffee, NY. After an investigation, both people were cited for harassment. Their names are being withheld...
MOUNT JEWETT, PA
wesb.com

Drug, Weapons Charges for Smethport Man

A Smethport man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges. According to court filings, a Pennsylvania State Trooper investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle found 30-year-old Thomas Lamb and a passenger sleeping in the front seats of a GMC Sierra with the engine running. The trooper woke the two up and had them exit the vehicle after smelling the odor of marijuana.
SMETHPORT, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Nov. 29, 2022 Police Blotter

Joey Bunce, 28, Irvine was charged with Violation of an Order on 11/21/2022 following an investigation into a PFA violation. Cheyenne Anthony, 31, Warren was cited for Failure to Yield on 11/17/2022 following a Traffic Accident where a pedestrian was struck. Melisha Hesslink-Drescher, 28, Warren was cited for Retail Theft...
WARREN, PA
wesb.com

Cabisca Sentenced for O-E School Trespass

A Duke Center man was sentenced for defiant trespass in McKean County Court Thursday. 50-year-old William Cabisca was barred from the grounds of the Otto-Eldred School District and ruled eligible for parole on time served. Cabisca was charged with harassment, criminal trespass, and defiant trespass after being discovered in a school building in September after being told repeatedly to leave the property.
DUKE CENTER, PA
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night on Military Road

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that took place on Military Road Thursday night. Police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Military Road around 5:15 p.m. Officials report that a man was shot and was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

PSP investigating theft of cash at Gabe’s

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a thief who may have used a customer’s carelessness to make off with hundreds of dollars in cash. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the incident allegedly happened in the Gabe’s store in Summit Township, Erie County, on Nov. 22. State Police report a woman was […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

