Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Second Suspect Charged In Shooting Of Two Children In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting of two children in northern Chautauqua County. City of Dunkirk Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old 2022 Juan Cruz-Corraliza on Thursday. The man, along with Javier Cruz-Corraliza, allegedly shot two children,...
Man turns himself in following investigation into damaged vehicles
SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Cassadaga man is facing multiple charges after turning himself in, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Chase R. Jones was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of auto stripping in the third degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder After Stabbing His Girlfriend
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Cattaraugus County man has plead guilty to felony attempted murder, after stabbing his girlfriend. The Erie County District Attorney announced Gabriel Melkioty, of Olean, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. In March 2021 he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in what prosecutors called an...
wesb.com
Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced
The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
Second suspect arrested in connection to shooting of two juveniles in Dunkirk
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of two juveniles in Dunkirk in July.
Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
Man taken to ECMC after Mills Street shooting
Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Man facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business
A Chautauqua County man is facing charges for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a business in The Town of Sheridan.
Arrest made after search warrant found loaded handguns
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a search warrant that resulted in two handguns being recovered, the Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday. Eleance Carver, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The search warrant was conducted Tuesday on the first block of Inter […]
wesb.com
Two Charged in Mt. Jewett Altercation
Two people were charged after an altercation in Hamlin Township. State Troopers responded to a location on Lower Lindholm Road, where they found a 41-year-old man from Mt. Jewett and a 62-year-old woman from Chaffee, NY. After an investigation, both people were cited for harassment. Their names are being withheld...
wesb.com
Drug, Weapons Charges for Smethport Man
A Smethport man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges. According to court filings, a Pennsylvania State Trooper investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle found 30-year-old Thomas Lamb and a passenger sleeping in the front seats of a GMC Sierra with the engine running. The trooper woke the two up and had them exit the vehicle after smelling the odor of marijuana.
Mom arrested after police say child caused problems in Jamestown
On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school.
yourdailylocal.com
Nov. 29, 2022 Police Blotter
Joey Bunce, 28, Irvine was charged with Violation of an Order on 11/21/2022 following an investigation into a PFA violation. Cheyenne Anthony, 31, Warren was cited for Failure to Yield on 11/17/2022 following a Traffic Accident where a pedestrian was struck. Melisha Hesslink-Drescher, 28, Warren was cited for Retail Theft...
wesb.com
Cabisca Sentenced for O-E School Trespass
A Duke Center man was sentenced for defiant trespass in McKean County Court Thursday. 50-year-old William Cabisca was barred from the grounds of the Otto-Eldred School District and ruled eligible for parole on time served. Cabisca was charged with harassment, criminal trespass, and defiant trespass after being discovered in a school building in September after being told repeatedly to leave the property.
Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night on Military Road
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that took place on Military Road Thursday night. Police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Military Road around 5:15 p.m. Officials report that a man was shot and was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.
Man pleads guilty to weapon charge at anti-gun event
He's currently free on $20,000 bail.
Attica inmate pleads guilty to assaulting correctional officer
In his plea, he admitted to intentionally causing physical injury, officials said.
PSP investigating theft of cash at Gabe’s
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a thief who may have used a customer’s carelessness to make off with hundreds of dollars in cash. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the incident allegedly happened in the Gabe’s store in Summit Township, Erie County, on Nov. 22. State Police report a woman was […]
Three scenarios face teen accused of deadly 33 crash
A judge will hear arguments to determine which of three scenarios the teen accused of causing the deadly crash on the 33 last month will face.
Comments / 1