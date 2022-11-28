Read full article on original website
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Edge: Kansas State vs. TCU
Editor's Note: The Edge is a quick pregame analysis of the matchups in Kansas State's upcoming football game. Kansas State has secured its spot in the Big 12 title game against TCU. The Wildcats and Horned Frogs will battle at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium. Following a 38-28 loss to TCU earlier in the season, K-State will look to get revenge on the Horned Frogs and potentially keep them out of the College Football Playoff.
widerightnattylite.com
Iowa State Parts Ways With Tom Manning
Iowa State will be looking for a new offensive coordinator this off-season. The Cyclones and Tom Manning have parted ways ending Manning’s 6 year run in Ames. Tom Manning a teammate with Matt Campbell at Mount Union, and member of Campbell’s staff at Toledo from 2012-15, rejoined the Iowa State football staff as offensive coordinator/running game coordinator in 2019. Manning was the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Iowa State from 2016-17 before leaving for a brief stint with the Colts.
Big 12 Championship Predictions: #10 Kansas State Wildcats at #3 TCU Horned Frogs
Predictions for the Big 12 title game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs
goiowaawesome.com
Cade McNamara is a Great Start But The Clock is Still Ticking on Kirk Ferentz
To say Thanksgiving weekend was bad for Iowa football is an understatement. First, the Hawkeyes defecated all over Kinnick Stadium embarrassed themselves in a 24-17 loss to lowly Nebraska, a defeat which cost the program a second straight Big Ten West title. Then the Cornhuskers proceeded to seemingly get their...
KCCI.com
Campbell shakes up ISU coaching staff
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football has announced changes to its coaching staff. The program parted ways with offensive coordinator Tom Manning and Director of strength and conditioning Dave Andrews. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was the first to report the news on Friday morning. Manning served as the program’s offensive...
widerightnattylite.com
Dave Andrews Out As Iowa State Strength Coach
Dave Andrews is out as Iowa State’s Strength and Conditioning coach after three seasons on the job. Andrews took over for Rudy Wade who was let go after bowl loss to Notre Dame three seasons ago. Andrews was previously the Strength and Conditioning coach at Pittsburgh for 5 season....
Arland Bruce IV Leaving Iowa Football
Sophomore Receiver Announces He's Entering Transfer Portal
tcu.edu
Horned Frogs Rally Ahead of Big 12 Championship Game
The undefeated TCU football team is headed to the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 3. It has been an incredible season on the field, but it has been equally notable off the field. Amon G. Carter Stadium reached a record student attendance with 6,512 – more than half the student...
widerightnattylite.com
Three takeaways from Iowa State’s win over North Dakota
The No.23 Iowa State took on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in this Wednesday night matchup with a winning score of 63-44. Although the Cyclones only led by two at half, they eventually pulled away thanks to hot shooting from their guards. Senior guard Caleb Grill led all scorers with 16 points. The Cyclones were fortunate enough to bounce back from the tough championship loss to UConn in the PKI tournament and are now 6-1 in the early season at the end of November.
The Best Place To Live In Iowa
If you are thinking about moving to Iowa to buy a house, you may want to consider which city in the state has the best quality of life. Here's more.
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
KCCI.com
Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation
ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
ourquadcities.com
Voter registration challenge against Iowa Senate Majority Leader
DES MOINES, Iowa – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on a challenge to Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver’s voter registration. Whitver, a Republican, won the election for Senate District 23 by defeating Democrat Matt Pries. Whitver had previously represented a district centered in Ankeny in the Iowa Senate.
Iowa State Daily
Invasive species threatens ash trees in Ames
Editor’s note: The images previously featured in this article were silver maple trees, not ash trees. The article has been updated with the proper images. The Daily regrets this error. Ash Avenue, a street in Ames south of Iowa State’s campus, was named for the ash tree which can...
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
dmcityview.com
Bauder’s for sale. Final election finances. Central Iowa’s highest nonprofit salaries.
A “for sale” sign has been spotted at Bauder’s, Des Moines’ iconic ice cream shop and former pharmacy. Owner Kim Robertson said she is simply looking for a transition. “I’ve been here 51 years of my life, so I think it’s time that I just pursue options,” she said. “It’s just a feeler.”
Cities vs. farms: Polk County will object to Alleman annexation
Polk County said this week it will alert state regulators to environmental and development concerns about an annexation request that would nearly double the size of Alleman. Why it matters: Polk County rarely takes a position on annexation requests in front of Iowa's City Development Board (CDB), the body that will ultimately decide the matter.
TxDOT starts construction on biggest project ever in Tarrant County
The Texas Department of Transportation has started construction on a $1.6 billion project to rebuild and expand several highways in southern Tarrant County. The project is TxDOT’s biggest ever in the county.
