Chase Owens Withdraws From NJPW World Tag League

Chase Owens will miss the rest of World Tag League. NJPW announced that Chase Owens has withdrawn from World Tag League due to a death in his family. Owens was teaming with Bad Luck Fale in the tournament. They were 2-2 in the tournament heading into December 2. They will...
Netherlands vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Dutch reach quarter-finals

Netherlands secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday, punishing a wasteful USA and emerging 3-1 winners in the first last-16 match in Qatar.USA started brightly, with Christian Pulisic missing a clear chance when one on one, before Louis van Gaal’s side opened the scoring with a brilliant team goal – finished off by Memphis Depay. Daley Blind doubled the Dutch lead on half time, and USA seemed destined to be heading home.A bizarre Haji Wright goal briefly had them back in the game, but Denzel Dumfries’ late strike quelled any potential comeback and sealed victory. Next up for Netherlands: Argentina or Australia.Relive all the action with our live blog below Read More Louis van Gaal masterclass sees Netherlands beat USA to cruise into World Cup quarter-finalsHow Netherlands scored the best team goal of the World Cup so farNetherlands vs USA player ratings: Denzel Dumfries reprises Euro 2020 impact in World Cup round of 16
NXT Level Up Results (12/2): Thea Hail Faces Sol Ruca

WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on December 2. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 29. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (12/2) Oro Mensah def. Myles Borne. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo...
ORLANDO, FL
John Bradshaw Layfield To Host A Poker Tournament On 12/5/22 WWE Raw

WWE RAW (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of the show as it airs on Monday. Fans can find the full coverage of WWE SmackDown at this link and make sure to check out the review podcast after AEW Rampage show goes off the air on our YouTube channel.
AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating On 11/30/22

Viewership numbers for the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion

Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Court Bauer: WWE Once Spent $30,000 On Worms For A Boogeyman Segment

Court Bauer looks back on the time WWE spent $30,000 dollars on worms for a Boogeyman segment. In recent years, Bauer as built up Major League Wrestling into what it is today, as he is the company's CEO. But years ago, Bauer worked as a writer for WWE, where Vince McMahon was his boss. Of course, this experience left him with plenty of memorable stories.
Hikaru Shida To Defend Regina Di Wave Championship On 12/9 AEW Rampage

Hikaru Shida will defend the Regina Di Wave Championship on the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage. On the December 2 episode, The Bunny and Penelope Ford confronted Shida after her win over Queen Aminata. The following week, in a video page, The Bunny stated that she has spent the last six months rehabbing her neck and watching people get opportunities she deserves. She vowed to come for Shida's title and make her feel the way she felt during her time on the shelf. Shida accepted the challenge.
Updated List Of 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Participants

It's Royal Rumble season in WWE. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28. Fightful will keep track of all participants announced for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble in this post. Kofi Kingston announces he will be in the Royal Rumble match (12/2/22) Announced List of...
Report: The Rock Appearing In Royal Rumble 'Has Been Talked About'

An update on The Rock potentially returning to WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE has discussed The Rock appearing in the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant at number 30 and winning. The talks are being reported "as a pie-in-the-sky" idea. Meltzer states in the report, “Originally, the...
IMPACT Wrestling (12/1/2022) Results: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Bully Ray In Action.

IMPACT Wrestling (12/1/2022). - Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo. - Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian. - Rich Swann vs. Bully Ray. Refresh the site as the show happens. - After a video recap of Bully Ray attacking IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander from behind on IMPACT OverDrive, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening segment.
KENTUCKY STATE
Dakota Kai Discusses Bayley Wanting To Form A Group Years Ago With Candice LeRae And Tegan Nox

Bayley returned from injury at WWE SummerSlam and was flanked by Dakota Kai, returning after being released in April, and IYO SKY, also returning from injury. The group is known as Damage CTRL and have been a staple of WWE programming since SummerSlam. Bayley has discussed wanting to form a group for years and has talked about it with Triple H in the past, but it didn't come to fruition until this year.
